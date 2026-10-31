Operation underway to recover bodies from remote chopper crash site in Uttarakhand

Teams deployed to recover the bodies of six people who died in a helicopter crash in Joshimath reached the site on Saturday, and an intensive operation is underway to bring them back to the nearest road from the remote, mountainous spot, officials said.

The teams trekked along difficult mountain paths from the direction of Pandukeshwar to reach the wreckage and are now working to safely recover the mortal remains.

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The multi-agency operation began early morning but Chamoli district administration officials said the crash site is located in a highly inaccessible, high-altitude mountainous region and transporting them to the nearest road poses a significant challenge. A rescue official informed reporters that it could take several hours to reach the road.

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Alternative trekking routes from nearby high-altitude villages are also being explored for the journey back. Authorities said they are expecting that the bodies would reach Joshimath by Saturday evening.

As the terrain is challenging and weather conditions are adverse, special attention is being given to the safety of the personnel involved in the operation.

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A team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and officials from the Uttarakhand administration also conducted an aerial survey of the site where a helicopter crashed near Joshimath on Saturday.

According to sources, the team has returned to Dehradun following the aerial survey and will prepare an investigation report on the incident after holding a meeting there.

A privately run helicopter carrying pilgrims from Badrinath crashed into a hillside in Joshimath in Uttarakhand amid overcast conditions on Friday afternoon, killing all six persons on board.

The bodies of the pilot and the five pilgrims from Karnataka were found on Friday in the vicinity of the wreckage in Chai village. The operation was suspended on Friday due to darkness, the presence of wild bears and other animals, and difficult terrain.

The Chamoli district administration said that an intensive rescue operation is underway to retrieve the bodies in coordination with all relevant rescue agencies.

District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar said that the district administration is in constant contact and coordination with all relevant agencies.

"The rescue teams are working with the utmost urgency. The administration's objective is to safely recover the mortal remains of all six victims and transport them to Joshimath. To this end, the district administration is continuously monitoring the operation and providing all necessary support and resources," said Kumar.

Officials added that teams from the Indian Army, ITBP, SDRF, district administration, police, NDRF and the Forest Department have reached the site.

A team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is probing the crash, was also expected to visit the site on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that orders have been issued to investigate and determine the exact cause of the accident.

"We pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at his divine feet and give strength to their families and loved ones, who are going through immense grief and trauma during this difficult time," Dhami said.

Prateek Jain, CEO, Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) told PTI on Saturday, "The bodies were found but the recovery is difficult due to the terrain. The mortal remains will be brought to Chamoli district headquarters via a trek and after post-mortem examination, it will be brought to Dehradun."

When asked about permission for flying despite an alert issued by IMD, Jain said, "We had also issued an advisory but that is in the scope of investigation now."

The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation, was returning from the Badrinath shrine to Dehradun when it crashed into a hillside in Joshimath.