DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Uttarakhand / Over 6,500 pilgrims rescued near Kedarnath after landslide

Over 6,500 pilgrims rescued near Kedarnath after landslide

According to SDRF, a landslide on Sunday partially damaged the Gaurikund-Kedarnath stretch near the Chirbasa helipad, 2.5 km above Gaurikund, and rendered it inaccessible to trekkers

article_Author
PTI
Rudraprayag, Updated At : 06:11 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Stranded pilgrims being safely evacuated with the assistance of Uttarakhand SDRF teams after the Kedarnath trek route has been temporarily halted due to falling rocks and debris from the hillside near the Chirbasa helipad, in Rudraprayag on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Advertisement

More than 6,500 pilgrims were evacuated on Monday from a landslide-hit spot at the Chirbasa helipad on Kedarnath trek. There were 600 to 700 horses and mules among the rescued.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), a landslide on Sunday partially damaged the Gaurikund-Kedarnath stretch near the Chirbasa helipad, about 2.5 kilometers above Gaurikund, and rendered it inaccessible to trekkers.

Advertisement

A local also died after being struck by a boulder during the landslide.

Advertisement

According to the police, continuous falling of stones from the hillside made road restoration difficult. All along, pilgrims were held back at several points on either side of the affected area.

On Monday morning, when the weather improved and the landslide activity ceased, pilgrims returning from Kedarnath were guided across the obstructed area in a phased manner.

Advertisement

The Public Works Department (PWD) has begun removing debris and stones to restore the route, the police said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts