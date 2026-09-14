Over 6,500 pilgrims rescued near Kedarnath after landslide

More than 6,500 pilgrims were evacuated on Monday from a landslide-hit spot at the Chirbasa helipad on Kedarnath trek. There were 600 to 700 horses and mules among the rescued.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), a landslide on Sunday partially damaged the Gaurikund-Kedarnath stretch near the Chirbasa helipad, about 2.5 kilometers above Gaurikund, and rendered it inaccessible to trekkers.

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A local also died after being struck by a boulder during the landslide.

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According to the police, continuous falling of stones from the hillside made road restoration difficult. All along, pilgrims were held back at several points on either side of the affected area.

On Monday morning, when the weather improved and the landslide activity ceased, pilgrims returning from Kedarnath were guided across the obstructed area in a phased manner.

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The Public Works Department (PWD) has begun removing debris and stones to restore the route, the police said.