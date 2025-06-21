Panchayat polls in Uttarakhand to be held on July 10, counting on July 19

The three-tier panchayat elections in Uttarakhand will be held on July 10, an official on Saturday said.

Issuing the notification for the panchayat polls, State Election Commissioner Sushil Kumar said the polling will be held on July 10 and the counting on July 19.

Kumar said the nominations for the polls will begin on June 25 and the last date for filing nominations will be June 28.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place from June 29 to July 1 and the symbols will be allotted on July 3, he added.

With the notification of the panchayat polls, the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect and will remain in force till the declaration of the results, said the state election commissioner.

The panchayat elections are to be held in 12 districts of Uttarakhand.