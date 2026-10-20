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Home / Uttarakhand / Paragliding in focus, Uttarakhand Govt launches initiative to become 'premier hub' for adventure tourism

Paragliding in focus, Uttarakhand Govt launches initiative to become 'premier hub' for adventure tourism

The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board has already trained 141 youth across the state in paragliding

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PTI
Dehradun, Updated At : 11:51 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Officials said that the primary objective of this campaign is to provide the participants with practical training in tandem flying and to help them complete 100 hours of flight time. File photo
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The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) has launched a special initiative aimed at establishing the state as a premier hub for adventure tourism and creating self-employment opportunities for local youth, officials said on Tuesday.

The Board has already trained 141 youth across the state in paragliding.

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The department said that among the 141 youth, 17 are currently participating in a paragliding flight practice campaign, which is being held in Bilkhet, Pauri Garhwal district, from October 1 to October 30, 2026.

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Officials said that the primary objective of this campaign is to provide the participants with practical training in tandem flying and to help them complete 100 hours of flight time. The campaign will continue in Champawat district throughout the month of November.

Once the required flight hours are completed, the participants will undertake a 35-km cross-country flight. Upon meeting all necessary qualifications, they will be awarded a Commercial Tandem Pilot License.

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Officials from the tourism department further said that this will enable them to become self-reliant by conducting commercial paragliding operations at sites approved by the technical committee, thereby allowing them to establish their own livelihoods.

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