Pilots' body seeks national helicopter safety framework, 90-day review after Uttarakhand crash

Flagging serious gaps in India's helicopter safety framework, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order an immediate safety review of all commercial helicopter operators in Uttarakhand and constitute a national committee to examine helicopter operations across the country.

It has warned that recurring crashes in the Himalayas call for structural reforms rather than restrictions imposed after every tragedy.

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In a letter to the Prime Minister on Monday, following the October 30 crash near Hathi Parvat in Joshimath, Chamoli district, which claimed six lives, FIP president Capt. CS Randhawa said the accident involving a helicopter operated by Trans Bharat Aviation had once again exposed the risks of flying in difficult terrain and rapidly changing weather conditions.

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The crash claimed the lives of pilot Captain Himanshu Sabharwal and five passengers.

"The purpose of an accident investigation must be to establish what happened, why it happened and how recurrence can be prevented, rather than merely to assign responsibility after the event," Randhawa said, seeking a comprehensive review of helicopter operations, enhanced regulatory oversight and a national safety framework.

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The FIP has referred to the 380th report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, submitted in August 2025, which flagged four helicopter accidents during that year's Char Dham Yatra.

The report questioned the division of responsibilities between the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), which manages the services, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), whose role was described as being primarily that of a licensing authority rather than one involving continuous operational supervision.

The committee also highlighted the absence of mandatory, terrain-specific mountain-flying training and certification for pilots, describing the existing arrangement as a "responsibility vacuum".

Randhawa said the industry needed a sustainable, professionally driven safety framework instead of reactive advisories and restrictions.

The FIP has raised specific concerns over helicopter operations in the Kedarnath sector, where flights are conducted through narrow, steep valleys at altitudes ranging from 8,000 to 12,000 feet. It has classified the terrain as a hostile operating environment under DGCA regulations, citing the absence of safe forced-landing sites, inadequate protection for occupants in emergencies and limited search-and-rescue capabilities.

It has also questioned the suitability of helicopters deployed for Char Dham services. According to the representation, these are single-engine, Performance Class 3 helicopters that are capable of operating only under visual flight rules (VFR). They are not equipped with autopilot or weather radar and are operated by a single pilot. In the event of engine failure, such aircraft would require a forced landing, which may not be possible in the mountainous terrain.

The FIP has recommended deploying Performance Class 1 helicopters equipped with autopilot and weather radar and operated by two pilots holding current instrument ratings (IR). It has also called for strict adherence to VFR weather minima, recurrent pilot proficiency checks on a par with those required for instrument-rated pilots, enhanced vision systems and separate approach and take-off funnels at helipads.

Randhawa has flagged the practice of taking off and landing in tailwind conditions because of unidirectional approach funnels at several helipads.

He termed the practice dangerous, given the limited engine power margins and reduced controllability of helicopters at high altitudes. He has also suggested that Char Dham helicopter services be restricted primarily to senior citizens and people with mobility limitations rather than being used for joyrides and tourism.

The representation calls for stronger safety management systems (SMS) among operators, including independent safety functions, hazard identification, mandatory occurrence reporting, confidential reporting mechanisms, flight data monitoring, pilot fatigue monitoring, maintenance oversight and verification of corrective actions.

It also emphasises that pilots must have unquestioned authority to discontinue flights or refuse sorties whenever safety is in doubt, without facing commercial or passenger-demand pressures.

Seeking the constitution of a National Helicopter Safety Review Committee under the Civil Aviation Ministry, the FIP has proposed that it include representatives from the DGCA, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), pilots' federation, helicopter operators, manufacturers, experienced pilots and instructors, UCADA, ONGC, the offshore industry and aviation safety experts.

The committee should preferably submit its recommendations within 90 days and examine five years of accidents and serious incidents, pilot qualifications and training, aircraft maintenance and component reliability, health and usage monitoring systems (HUMS), weather reporting, route planning, helipad infrastructure, emergency response, regulatory surveillance and the implementation of AAIB recommendations. It should also prepare a time-bound national action plan to reduce helicopter accidents and fatalities.

To ensure greater accountability, the FIP has sought the timely publication of investigation reports, interim safety findings wherever immediate risks are identified, safety advisories for operators and the creation of a central database of accidents and serious incidents.

It has also called for helicopter specialists to be included in AAIB investigations, with every safety recommendation tracked until its implementation is verified.

Specifically for Uttarakhand, the FIP has demanded an immediate audit of operators, aircraft serviceability and compliance records, along with a review of weather minima and operating windows, pilots' mountain-flying proficiency, helipad and passenger arrangements, operational clearances and rescue facilities in remote valleys.

At the national level, it has sought a five-year accident report, including data for 2026, with incidents classified by aircraft, operator, type of operation, flight phase and location. It has also called for flying-hour figures to be included so that meaningful accident rates can be calculated.

The FIP has also sought a meeting with the Civil Aviation Minister, stating that it has not been given an opportunity to present its recommendations despite repeated attempts.

"Safety cannot be achieved merely through more regulations, additional paperwork or restrictions imposed after accidents," Randhawa said, calling for collective responsibility among pilots, operators, regulators, manufacturers and training organisations.

He said helicopter services remained essential for remote Himalayan regions, emergency medical assistance, pilgrimage tourism, disaster relief and offshore energy operations. Such services, he added, should not be discouraged but conducted in accordance with the highest standards of safety and operational discipline.