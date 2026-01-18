Ragging incident at Dehradun Govt Medical College, probe initiated

An incident of ragging and assault by senior MBBS students on their juniors has come to light at Government Doon Medical College, Patel Nagar, Dehradun, leaving the affected students in shock.

Juniors were allegedly beaten with belts.

A student from the 2025 batch of Government Doon Medical College, who was allegedly assaulted, stated in a written complaint to the administration that since the incident, he has been mentally disturbed and living in fear.

The college's Anti-Ragging Committee is investigating the matter, and the administration has imposed fines on 24 students found guilty of indiscipline.

Medical College Principal Geeta Jain said that the Anti-Ragging Committee is conducting a detailed inquiry into the incident. She stated that strict action will be taken against the guilty students once the committee submits its report.

The Principal added that the Discipline Committee has recorded statements of the students and that indiscipline will not be tolerated in the college.

The college administration has said that if the allegations against the students are found to be true, strict action will be taken against the accused, which may include suspension from the college.