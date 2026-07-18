Railway Minister Vaishnaw, CM Dhami flag off Ramnagar-Dehradun Express

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday virtually flagged off the Ramnagar–Dehradun Express, a new rail service aimed at strengthening connectivity between the Kumaon and Garhwal regions of Uttarakhand.

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Describing the train as a milestone for the state, Vaishnaw said the service would act as a “new bridge” between Kumaon and Garhwal, making travel to Dehradun easier for residents of the Kumaon region.

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“Kumaon and Garhwal are two very strong pillars of Uttarakhand. This train serves to connect these two regions, acting as a new bridge between them. Continuous efforts have been made to achieve this, and today, as a result of those efforts, the train can begin operating at least two days a week,” the Railway Minister said.

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Calling it the first direct Express train between Ramnagar and Dehradun, Vaishnaw said the service will provide faster and more convenient connectivity across Uttarakhand. The minister also announced that a master plan is being prepared to enhance rail connectivity to Haridwar and Rishikesh, stressing the growing passenger demand from across the country. He said discussions on the plan had recently been held with Chief Minister Dhami during his visit to Delhi. Additionally, the Minister said that 11 railway stations across the state, including Dehradun, Haridwar, Ramnagar and Kathgodam, are being redeveloped with a focus on better passenger amenities and managing growing traffic.

Highlighting other railway projects in Uttarakhand, Vaishnaw said work on the Rishikesh–Karnaprayag rail line is progressing rapidly and described it as a major achievement for the state. He also said the recently inaugurated Tanakpur–Nanded Express has received a positive response.

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He also pointed to operational challenges on the Dehradun route, particularly through the forest sanctuary where speed restrictions limit trains to 30 kmph.

“There are many constraints in the forest sanctuary, including restrictions on train speeds. I have requested the Chief Minister to hold meeting with the forest department and the Wildlife Institute to find a solution that ensures wildlife safety while improving public transport facilities,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Anil Baluni welcomed the launch, calling it a long-pending demand that would improve connectivity and boost Ramnagar’s trade and economy. He also said efforts are underway to further strengthen rail connectivity between Ramnagar and Delhi.

The Ramnagar–Dehradun Express will halt at Kashipur, Roshanpur, Pipalsana, Moradabad, Najibabad and Haridwar, providing improved connectivity across key towns in Uttarakhand and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. The new service is also expected to benefit tourists visiting Jim Corbett National Park and pilgrims travelling to religious destinations in the region.