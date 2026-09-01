Rain fury grips Uttarakhand; 7 dead, arterial highway blocked, rivers swell

Heavy rain claimed at least seven lives and triggered a series of landslides, house collapses and flash-flood-like situations across Uttarakhand on Tuesday, while falling boulders blocked the arterial Dehradun-Mussoorie highway and disrupted traffic, according to officials.

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At least three people were killed after the walls of a house collapsed around 3 am at Odyuda village in Almora's Havalbagh block. The deceased were identified as Prema Devi (42), Kalpana Arya (19), and Manish Kumar (18), officials said.

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One person, Gulab Ram, who was sleeping in a room outside the main house, managed to escape safely.

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The administration and rescue teams rushed to the spot after receiving information. An SDRF team led by Sub-Inspector Pankaj Dangwal also reached the site from the Sariyapani post and joined the rescue operation.

The team had to proceed on foot after finding the road blocked by debris about three kilometres before the site. Carrying necessary rescue equipment, the personnel coordinated with local residents, the Fire Service and district police to search through the rubble and recover the bodies.

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The bodies were handed over to the district police for further necessary action and have been sent for post-mortem.

The relentless downpour also wreaked havoc on roads, rivers and residential areas, with the Dehradun-Mussoorie highway among the worst affected as repeated landslides and falling boulders blocked and narrowed stretches of the arterial route, disrupting traffic near Mussoorie.

In another incident in Almora town, two Nepalese labourers were killed after a wall of an old house collapsed in the Dharkituni area.

The District Control Room received information about the incident at 11.36 am on Tuesday.

On reaching the site, the SDRF personnel launched a swift rescue operation and cleared the debris to retrieve the two men. However, both had already died.

Their bodies were handed over to the district police. The deceased, believed to be around 30 and 35 years old, were of Nepalese origin and their identities were still being established.

The latest incidents have taken the rain-related death toll in Almora district to at least five, with incessant rainfall since last night triggering several disaster-related incidents.

In Dehradun, a rain-swollen current swept away a car near Kandoli Bridge on Poundha Road in the Lower Kandoli area under the Prem Nagar police station on Monday night.

Two women and a man were travelling in the vehicle when it was swept away by the strong current. An SDRF team from Dakpathar, led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Suresh Tomar, immediately launched a search and rescue operation after receiving information.

The operation continued throughout the night despite adverse weather and strong currents.