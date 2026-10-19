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Home / Uttarakhand / Row at Uttarakhand fair: Minister confronts Daler Mehndi on stage over lip-syncing, alleges singer was drunk

Row at Uttarakhand fair: Minister confronts Daler Mehndi on stage over lip-syncing, alleges singer was drunk

Questioning the performance, Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal questioned that if the singer could not even speak properly, then how could he sing

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New Tehri (Uttarakhand), Updated At : 09:52 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Minister Uniyal stepped onto the stage and told the singer that the people had come to hear him, and therefore, the performance should meet the expected standard and uphold the dignity of the stage. Photo: A video grab/ X
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A controversy erupted during the cultural evening of the historic ‘Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair’ in Uttarakhand’s New Tehri on Sunday night, involving a performance by Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi.

During the event, Cabinet minister and Narendra Nagar MLA Subodh Uniyal took to the stage to express his displeasure with the singer’s performance. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday.

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The issue started over whether the singer was performing live or relying on a background soundtrack. Minister Uniyal stepped onto the stage and told the singer that the people had come to hear him, and therefore, the performance should meet the expected standard and uphold the dignity of the stage.

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Referencing the fact that the event was taking place during the religious period of Navratri, he emphasised the need to maintain the decorum of the occasion.

Questioning the performance, the minister questioned that if the singer could not even speak properly, then how could he sing. This led to an awkward situation on stage for a brief time.

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The minister alleged that the singer was inebriated, however, the allegations could not be confirmed.

The Kunjapuri fair is a significant event rooted in religious faith and cultural traditions.

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