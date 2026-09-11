In a major breakthrough in the conservation and genetic improvement of Uttarakhand’s indigenous cattle breed, scientists from the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (ICAR-NDRI) and G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, have jointly reproduced a Badri calf using Ovum Pick-Up and In Vitro Fertilisation (OPU-IVF) technology.

The calf was reproduced through surrogacy in Uttarakhand. An embryo of Badri cattle was developed in a laboratory and later transferred to a Sahiwal cow for surrogacy.

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A Sahiwal cow successfully gave birth to a healthy Badri female calf at 3.10 am on Friday at the farm of G.B. Pant University. Besides, another synchronised crossbred cow is expected to deliver a Badri calf within the next five to seven days.

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According to scientists, the Badri cattle breed is an important indigenous cattle genetic resource of Uttarakhand. The achievement was made by scientists from both institutions with financial support from the Uttarakhand Biotechnology Council, Haldi. The successful birth demonstrates the potential of advanced reproductive biotechnologies for the rapid multiplication and genetic improvement of valuable Badri germplasm.

Confirming the achievement, Dr Dheer Singh, Director, ICAR-NDRI, said the research programme was initiated in 2023 under the leadership and initiative of the then Vice-Chancellor of G.B. Pant University, Dr M.S. Chauhan. A scientific collaboration between the two institutions was initiated to establish advanced reproductive technologies for the conservation and multiplication of Badri cattle germplasm.

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Over the past three years, team members have worked continuously to establish OPU-IVF, embryo production and embryo transfer procedures for Badri cattle.

He emphasised that such technologies could help multiply elite female germplasm more rapidly and support the development of structured breed-improvement and germplasm-conservation programmes for Badri cattle.

The research involved scientists from ICAR-NDRI, Dr Naresh L. Selokar and Dr M.K. Singh, Department of Biotechnology, and G.B. Pant University’s Dr Shiv Prasad, Dr Sunil Kumar and Dr Mridula Sharma, Department of Veterinary Gynaecology and Obstetrics, College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, along with Dr Sanjay Sharma, Director, Uttarakhand Biotechnology Council, Haldi.

He further said that under the OPU-IVF programme, oocytes were collected from selected genetically valuable Badri donor cows using ultrasound-guided ovum pick-up. The collected oocytes were matured and subsequently fertilised in vitro using semen from a genetically superior Badri bull. The embryos were cultured in the laboratory and subsequently transferred into synchronised Sahiwal cows.

He said OPU-IVF could enable the production of multiple embryos from genetically superior females, increasing the rate of multiplication of elite germplasm compared with conventional reproductive approaches.

He claimed that the programme was also exploring the cloning of elite, high-producing Badri cows. The collaborating team has successfully generated cloned Badri embryos through multiple stages of the ongoing work.

Dr Shivendra Kumar Kashyap, Vice-Chancellor, G.B. Pant University, congratulated the scientists of both institutions on the achievement. He appreciated the collaborative efforts aimed at conserving and improving important indigenous animal genetic resources and emphasised that such research could contribute to strengthening livestock production, rural livelihoods and the income of livestock farmers in Uttarakhand.