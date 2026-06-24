Sikh delegation meets Uttarakhand CM, DGP over Karnaprayag incident

A five-member delegation of Nihang Sikhs on Wednesday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence and later called on the director general of police (DGP) at the police headquarters here to demand a swift inquiry into the Karnprayag incident and discuss security arrangements for upcoming pilgrimage events.

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The meeting comes a day after the resolution of a nearly 72-hour standoff at the Nagrasu gurdwara in Rudraprayag district, where a group of Nihang Sikhs had holed themselves up on the premises.

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The delegation that met the top state leadership was involved in negotiating the peaceful resolution on Tuesday.

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The delegation members also expressed concern over the safety and facilitation of devotees during the upcoming religious events in Karnaprayag, as the Sangat (Sikh congregation) is scheduled on Thursday.

Both the chief minister and DGP Deepam Seth assured the delegation that a thorough investigation is underway regarding the recent developments and that appropriate measures will be implemented to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

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Speaking to reporters after the meetings, Baba Ajeet Singh, a member of the delegation, said, "Today, we met the chief minister, who assured us that the incident in Karnaprayag is under investigation and that appropriate action will be taken once the inquiry is completed."

He added that the delegation received a similar commitment during their subsequent meeting at the police headquarters.

"Thereafter, we met the DGP, who also assured us that an investigation is underway and that suitable action will be taken based on its findings," Singh said.

DGP Seth said the police and administration, along with various organisations, acted with patience and restraint to bring the situation under control in Karnaprayag and Nagrasu.

He warned that strict legal action has been initiated against individuals spreading misleading, provocative and fear-inducing content on social media.

"Regarding the recent incidents in Karnaprayag and Nagrasu in Rudraprayag district, the police and administration, along with various organisations, acted with patience and restraint to bring the situation under control. However, the use of objectionable and inappropriate language by some individuals has come to our notice, and such cases are being taken very seriously," Seth said.

"Necessary directions have been issued to the concerned officials, and strict legal action has been initiated against those spreading misleading, provocative, and fear-inducing content on social media," the DGP added.

Seth assured that the Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib Yatra are continuing smoothly and all arrangements for pilgrims are functioning properly.

He requested visitors to respect local traditions, customs, and beliefs during their journey so that local sentiments are not hurt, and to help maintain law and order.

"The Uttarakhand Police and administration remain fully committed to ensuring the safe and smooth conduct of the pilgrimages," the DGP said, adding that all devotees are welcome.

The standoff at the Nagrasu gurdwara, situated between Rudraprayag and Gauchar on the Badrinath Highway, began on the evening of June 20 when around half a dozen Nihang Sikhs, armed with swords and spears, climbed onto the roof and blocked the entrance to the terrace.

According to officials, the dispute began when a group of Nihangs demanded accommodation for upcoming demonstrations, which the gurdwara management could not fully provide due to limited capacity.

The shrine was vacated peacefully on Tuesday after successful discussions between the local administration, gurdwara management, and the visiting sect members from Punjab.

This came after an earlier incident on June 16 in Karnaprayag, where a minor dispute between residents and another set of Nihangs escalated into violence. The Nihangs allegedly brandished swords, injuring a few locals, while one Nihang Sikh was also hurt.

Following the clash, police registered a case and arrested four Nihangs. A section of the Sikh community accused the administration of "one-sided" action.