Home / Uttarakhand / Tripura student Anjel Chakma's family demands CBI probe into murder

Tripura student Anjel Chakma’s family demands CBI probe into murder

Anjel’s father, Tarun Kanti Chakma, who is a BSF jawan posted in Manipur, has urged the government to provide him with a posting in Delhi so that he can fight the case effectively

PTI
Agartala, Updated At : 02:40 PM Jan 13, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
North East Youth Congress Coordination Committee members hold a rally demanding justice for 24-year-old Anjel Chakma in Agartala. PTI File
The family of Tripura’s Anjel Chakma, who was killed in Dehradun in an alleged racial attack, has sought a CBI probe into the case.

Anjel, an MBA student from Tripura’s Pecharthal area, died after a fatal attack on December 9, which his family alleged was racially motivated.

Anjel’s father, Tarun Kanti Chakma, met Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Debbarma in Agartala on Monday and put forward the demand for a CBI probe.

Tarun, who is a BSF jawan posted in Manipur, said a month has gone by since Anjel’s death, but the family doesn’t have any updates about the case. “We heard five persons have been arrested, but the prime accused is still on the run. We want a CBI probe into the murder to ensure speedy justice,” he said.

He also urged the government to provide him with a posting in Delhi so that he can fight the case effectively. “I have sought support from the ‘maharaja’ (Debbarma) in the battle for justice, and he assured me of extending all possible support,” he said.

Debbarma said he has been in touch with Anjel’s family since the day the incident took place in Dehradun.

“Despite the gruesomeness of the incident, the police registered an FIR three days later. The 24-year-old promising man became the victim of racial violence, and tomorrow someone else could meet the same fate. We all should fight for justice irrespective of political beliefs,” he said.

Asserting that the country does not belong only to “similar-looking people”, the scion of the former royal family assured that he will do whatever he can to ensure Anjel’s family gets justice.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

