Tripura student Anjel Chakma’s family demands CBI probe into murder

The family of Tripura’s Anjel Chakma, who was killed in Dehradun in an alleged racial attack, has sought a CBI probe into the case.

Anjel, an MBA student from Tripura’s Pecharthal area, died after a fatal attack on December 9, which his family alleged was racially motivated.

Anjel’s father, Tarun Kanti Chakma, met Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Debbarma in Agartala on Monday and put forward the demand for a CBI probe.

Tarun, who is a BSF jawan posted in Manipur, said a month has gone by since Anjel’s death, but the family doesn’t have any updates about the case. “We heard five persons have been arrested, but the prime accused is still on the run. We want a CBI probe into the murder to ensure speedy justice,” he said.

He also urged the government to provide him with a posting in Delhi so that he can fight the case effectively. “I have sought support from the ‘maharaja’ (Debbarma) in the battle for justice, and he assured me of extending all possible support,” he said.

Debbarma said he has been in touch with Anjel’s family since the day the incident took place in Dehradun.

“Despite the gruesomeness of the incident, the police registered an FIR three days later. The 24-year-old promising man became the victim of racial violence, and tomorrow someone else could meet the same fate. We all should fight for justice irrespective of political beliefs,” he said.

Asserting that the country does not belong only to “similar-looking people”, the scion of the former royal family assured that he will do whatever he can to ensure Anjel’s family gets justice.