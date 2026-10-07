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Home / Uttarakhand / Under party scanner for his rally, Harish Rawat says 'strange sense of thrill' ahead of Delhi meet

Under party scanner for his rally, Harish Rawat says 'strange sense of thrill' ahead of Delhi meet

The ex-Uttarakhand chief minister added he will complete 58 years of formal association with Congress on October 14

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PTI
Dehradun, Updated At : 04:25 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Harish Rawat, ex- Uttarakhand chief minister. File photo
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Congress leader Harish Rawat on Wednesday said the party has never “demanded answers” in his six decades of association with the Congress, but he had a “strange sense of excitement” about a meeting scheduled in Delhi over his decision to take out a rally in Uttarakhand.

Rawat will meet Congress general secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge Kumari Selja in Delhi on Wednesday evening over a march the former Uttarakhand chief minister organised despite a letter from her, in which she had advised him against proceeding with the programme.

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In a social media post, Rawat said, “Over these six decades, I must have made many mistakes, yet the party has never demanded answers from me.

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“At most, someone might have casually asked, ‘What happened?’ and whatever reason I gave for my political mischief was accepted by the party as the statement of one of its own foot soldiers.”

He added that there was a “strange sense of excitement-a sort of thrill” as he heads to Delhi for the meeting on Wednesday.

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“…I have learned from news sources that I will be asked for an explanation regarding certain actions of mine. When I first heard talk of this, I proactively sought a meeting, as I am eager to provide that explanation myself.

“Thus, today (Wednesday), a missing element in my political journey is being fulfilled, and I will present my case before the party’s top leadership,” added Rawat.

Rawat said that he will complete 58 years of formal association with Congress on October 14 and since he began participating in the activities of the party’s youth wing two years prior to that, the actual association with Congress completes 60 years this month.

On Monday, defying the Congress high command’s directive, Rawat led a massive ‘Dhanyavad evam Jansamvad Yatra’ in Jaspur, Udham Singh Nagar district. By Monday night, he said that he would present his explanation to the party’s central leadership in Delhi on Wednesday.

In a social media post on Monday night, Rawat said, “It’s possible I have not been able to explain my point properly. Selja ji has given me time to meet on October 7 at 7 pm, and the party has the right to seek clarification.”

The senior Congress leader, however, emphasised that he could not understand how his yatra was affecting the party’s programmes.

He remarked, “There are no Congress programmes currently under way... No organised public outreach campaign is visible across districts, blocks, roads, or rural areas-nor has there been one for a long time-so how is my ‘Dhanyavad evam Jansamvad Yatra’ weakening Congress’s programmes?”

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