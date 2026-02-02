UP: Interior designer found dead in Lucknow apartment; suicide suspected

A 30-year-old interior designer was found dead in his rented flat here, with police suspecting suicide, officials said on Monday.

Police received information around 6 pm on Sunday that a tenant at a flat in Rishita Manhattan society was not responding despite being called repeatedly.

A police team reached the spot, under Sushant Golf City police station limits, and with the help of the landlord and the society's security staff, opened the flat door, police said, adding that the entire operation was videographed.

Inside, the body of Shubham Tripathi was found hanging from the ceiling fan, police said.

A police officer told PTI that the deceased was a relative of a politician from Gonda district.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Tripathi died by suicide, police said, adding that the field unit was called to the scene for inspection and further procedural formalities.

The body was taken into custody and sent for postmortem examination after completing inquest proceedings, while family members were informed, they said.

According to information provided by the deceased cousin, Santosh Kumar Tripathi, who reached the spot after receiving information, Shubham was originally from Balrampur district. He was living on rent in Lucknow and working in the interior design sector, and was unmarried.

Police said the matter is being investigated and further legal action is underway.