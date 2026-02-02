DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uttarakhand / UP: Interior designer found dead in Lucknow apartment; suicide suspected

UP: Interior designer found dead in Lucknow apartment; suicide suspected

Lucknow police received information on Sunday that a tenant at a flat in Rishita Manhattan society was not responding despite being called repeatedly

article_Author
PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 09:55 PM Feb 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A 30-year-old interior designer was found dead in his rented flat here, with police suspecting suicide, officials said on Monday.

Advertisement

Police received information around 6 pm on Sunday that a tenant at a flat in Rishita Manhattan society was not responding despite being called repeatedly.

Advertisement

A police team reached the spot, under Sushant Golf City police station limits, and with the help of the landlord and the society's security staff, opened the flat door, police said, adding that the entire operation was videographed.

Advertisement

Inside, the body of Shubham Tripathi was found hanging from the ceiling fan, police said.

A police officer told PTI that the deceased was a relative of a politician from Gonda district.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigation suggested that Tripathi died by suicide, police said, adding that the field unit was called to the scene for inspection and further procedural formalities.

The body was taken into custody and sent for postmortem examination after completing inquest proceedings, while family members were informed, they said.

According to information provided by the deceased cousin, Santosh Kumar Tripathi, who reached the spot after receiving information, Shubham was originally from Balrampur district. He was living on rent in Lucknow and working in the interior design sector, and was unmarried.

Police said the matter is being investigated and further legal action is underway.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts