Advertisement
Home / Uttarakhand / Uttarakhand announces 10% horizontal reservation for retired Agniveers in uniformed services

Uttarakhand announces 10% horizontal reservation for retired Agniveers in uniformed services

CM Dhami had made the announcement, after which the proposal was approved by the state cabinet last month
PTI
Dehradun, Updated At : 09:29 AM Sep 02, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
The Uttarakhand government on Monday provided 10 per cent horizontal reservation to Agniveers who retire from the Indian Army in the uniformed services of various government departments.

The Personnel and Vigilance Department formally issued rules on Monday for providing 10 per cent horizontal reservation to Agniveers retired from the Army, Navy and Air Force for employment to uniformed posts of direct recruitment in Group "C" government services in the state.

Under the rules, former Agniveers will be exempted from the physical fitness test in direct recruitment. They will also be given relaxation in the maximum age limit equal to the total service period as Agniveer.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had made the announcement about former Agniveers to be recruited in government services after retirement from the Army, after which the proposal was approved by the state cabinet last month.

Important uniformed posts to which former Agniveers will be recruited include police constable (Civil/PAC), sub-inspector (Civil Police), platoon commander (PAC), fireman, fire officer II, jailor, deputy jailor in the Home Department, forest guard, forest inspector in the Forest Department, constable in the Excise Department, enforcement constable in the Transport Department and secretariat guard in the Secretariat Administration.

The chief minister described the former Agniveers who have returned after serving the country as the pride of the state and said it is our responsibility to give them respect and employment opportunities.

"The decision is a concrete step towards securing the future of retired Agniveers. Our government is trying to provide employment to ex-servicemen and Agniveers in every way," he said.

