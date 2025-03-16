DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Uttarakhand / Uttarakhand: BJP MLA demands ban on ‘non-Hindus’ in Kedarnath Dham

Uttarakhand: BJP MLA demands ban on ‘non-Hindus’ in Kedarnath Dham

Congress strongly condemns her statement, terms it an attempt to spread hatred
article_Author
PTI
Dehradun, Updated At : 09:14 PM Mar 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kedarnath Dham. PTI File Photo
Advertisement

Ahead of the commencement of the Chardham Yatra, BJP MLA from Kedarnath, Asha Nautiyal, on Sunday demanded a ban on those selling non-vegetarian food and liquor in Kedarnath Dham and alleged that “non-Hindus” are engaged in such activities to bring ill repute to the holy town.

In a video statement, Nautiyal said the issue was raised during a recent meeting with local hotel, dhaba owners, and horse-mule operators regarding Yatra preparations.

The Uttarakhand unit of the Congress strongly condemned her statement, terming it an attempt to spread hatred. Its senior vice president Suryakant Dhasmana said, “Be it Maha Kumbh, Holi, Jumme ki Namaz, or the Chardham Yatra, the BJP repeatedly targets the minority Muslim community to disrupt communal harmony. This is their national agenda.”

Advertisement

Nautiyal said that during the meeting, some people informed her that “non-Hindus” are engaged in selling non-vegetarian and liquor. “Those defaming the Dham must be banned,” she said.

The BJP MLA said that people from all over the country and the world come to visit Kedarnath and other Dhams of the state with devotion, so their faith should not be hurt.

Advertisement

She said that, as a public representative, it is her duty to highlight the concerns of locals and ensure that activities that can harm the repute of the holy town must be stopped.

Hitting back, the Congress leader said that the BJP is trying to divert attention from key issues like unemployment, inflation, and law and order.

Dhasmana urged the state government to ensure the smooth conduct of the Chardham Yatra and take strict action against anyone engaging in unlawful activities, regardless of religion or community.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper