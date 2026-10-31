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Home / Uttarakhand / Uttarakhand chopper crash: Rescue teams trek across difficult terrain to look for bodies

Uttarakhand chopper crash: Rescue teams trek across difficult terrain to look for bodies

Recovery operation to continue on Sunday; UCADA makes co-pilot mandatory on Char Dham routes, orders pilots to file post-flight reports

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PTI
Dehradun, Updated At : 09:59 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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SDRF and other rescue personnel carry a mortal remain as teams are deployed at the site, to recover the bodies of six people who died in a helicopter crash in Joshimath, and an intensive operation is underway to bring them back to the nearest road from the remote, mountainous spot, in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. Image credit/PTI
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Rescuers on Saturday faced a challenging task in their efforts to recover the bodies of the six people killed in the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand's Joshimath as they had to trek through difficult terrain, officials said.

The operation will continue Sunday, they said, adding the crash site is remote and teams can reach only by foot.

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The teams trekked along difficult mountain paths from the direction of Pandukeshwar towards the wreckage site and are working to recover the mortal remains safely, the officials said.

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The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) said helicopters operating on the Char Dham yatra route must now ensure a co-pilot is on board for safety.

This decision was taken here at a high-level meeting of UCADA with officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

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It was also decided that after every flight, the pilot will have to file a report, containing details like weather conditions on the route and any other important information.

On Saturday, teams from DGCA and AAIB reached Joshimath and spoke to locals about the incident.

The multi-agency operation began early morning but Chamoli district administration officials said the crash site is located in a highly inaccessible, high-altitude mountainous region and transporting them to the nearest road poses a significant challenge.

A rescue official said it could take several hours to reach the road.

On Sunday, teams from Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), DGCA along with officials from UCADA will reach the crash site near Chai village in Joshimath and collect details as part of the investigation into the accident.

Alternative trekking routes from nearby high-altitude villages are also being explored for the journey back. As the terrain is challenging and weather conditions are adverse, special attention is being given to the safety of the personnel involved in the operation.

A team from the DGCA and officials from the Uttarakhand administration also conducted an aerial survey of the site where a helicopter crashed near Joshimath on Saturday.

The privately run helicopter carrying pilgrims from Badrinath crashed into a hillside in Joshimath amid overcast conditions on Friday afternoon, killing the pilot and five pilgrims from Karnataka.

Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar said that the administration is in constant contact and coordination with all relevant agencies.

"The rescue teams are working with the utmost urgency. The administration's objective is to safely recover the mortal remains of all six victims and transport them to Joshimath. To this end, the district administration is continuously monitoring the operation and providing all necessary support and resources," he said.

Officials added that teams from the Indian Army, ITBP, SDRF, district administration, police, NDRF and the Forest Department have reached the site.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that orders have been issued to investigate and determine the exact cause of the accident.

Prateek Jain, CEO, UCADA told PTI on Saturday, "The bodies were found but the recovery is difficult due to the terrain. The mortal remains will be brought to Chamoli district headquarters via a trek and after post-mortem examination, it will be brought to Dehradun."

When asked about permission for flying despite an alert issued by IMD, Jain said, "We had also issued an advisory but that is in the scope of investigation now."

The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation, was returning from the Badrinath shrine to Dehradun when it crashed into a hillside in Joshimath.

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