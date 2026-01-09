DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uttarakhand / Uttarakhand CM recommends CBI inquiry into Ankita Bhandari murder case

Uttarakhand CM recommends CBI inquiry into Ankita Bhandari murder case

Ankita, a 19-year-old receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Pauri, was murdered by resort owner Pulkit Arya and two of his employees

article_Author
PTI
Dehradun, Updated At : 08:44 PM Jan 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ankita Bhandari. File
Advertisement

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday recommended a CBI inquiry into the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

Advertisement

Dhami said that during a recent meeting with her parents, they had requested a CBI probe into the matter, and respecting their request and sentiments, the state government has recommended the inquiry.

Advertisement

The government’s objective has been and will continue to be to ensure justice in a fair, transparent, and sensitive manner, he said.

Advertisement

He said that the government’s intention is completely clear, and no fact or evidence will be overlooked.

Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Pauri, was murdered by resort owner Pulkit Arya and two of his employees.

Advertisement

All three were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts