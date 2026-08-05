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Home / Uttarakhand / Uttarakhand cop who joined CJP protest at Jantar Mantar dismissed over 'gross misconduct'

Uttarakhand cop who joined CJP protest at Jantar Mantar dismissed over 'gross misconduct'

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ANI
Pithoragarh, Updated At : 10:24 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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New Delhi, Jul 23 (ANI): Protesters in large numbers continue their protest at Jantar Mantar in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
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A constable posted in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for participating in a political demonstration organised by the 'Cockroach Janata Party' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, police said.

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A departmental inquiry found Constable Sher Singh guilty of "gross misconduct" and violation of service rules.

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Speaking to ANI over the phone, Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshay Prahlad Konde confirmed that disciplinary proceedings were executed under the Uttarakhand Police Act, 2007, leading to Singh's immediate termination.

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"The departmental inquiry, examination of official records, and relevant findings established that the constable's conduct amounted to gross misconduct and violated the Uttarakhand Government Servants' Conduct Rules, 2002," SP Konde said over the phone, adding that the strict action was taken to maintain discipline and uphold public trust in the force.

The SP emphasised that the Uttarakhand Police maintains a zero-tolerance policy against indiscipline, misconduct, and breach of service regulations.

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Constable Sher Singh grabbed attention after a video went viral showing him addressing a public gathering from the protest stage in New Delhi, announcing his resignation and alleging widespread corruption in state recruitment exams. During his speech, Singh claimed that question papers for the Uttarakhand Patwari recruitment examination were being "sold at grocery shops." Clarifying his service status, Uttarakhand Police stated that Singh was already placed under suspension on July 20 for remaining absent from official duty without authorisation since June 28.

Authorities further revealed that Singh is also named in an FIR registered in Haridwar last year regarding an alleged land-grabbing case.

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