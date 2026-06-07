icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uttarakhand / Uttarakhand: Five injured as SUV plunges into gorge near Rudraprayag

Uttarakhand: Five injured as SUV plunges into gorge near Rudraprayag

The incident occurred on the stretch between Rudraprayag and Agastyamuni when the SUV (Mahindra XUV700) rolled down the hillside and landed upside down in the shallow waters at the edge of the Mandakini River

article_Author
PTI
Rudraprayag, Updated At : 04:43 PM Jun 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

Five people, including two women, were injured on Sunday morning when the driver lost control of an SUV and fell into a 50-metre-deep gorge near the Tilwara petrol pump on the Kedarnath National Highway, police said.

Advertisement

The victims were travelling from West Bengal towards the Kedarnath shrine, they said, adding that all occupants of the SUV were rescued.

Advertisement

The incident occurred on the stretch between Rudraprayag and Agastyamuni when the SUV (Mahindra XUV700) rolled down the hillside and landed upside down in the shallow waters at the edge of the Mandakini River.

Advertisement

Upon receiving information, police personnel from the Tilwara outpost and Agastyamuni police station rushed to the spot. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), District Disaster Response Force (DDRF), and the 108 emergency ambulance service were also deployed to the spot immediately.

During the joint operation by the police, SDRF and DDRF, all five occupants were rescued from the overturned SUV, the police said.

Advertisement

Two women sustained serious injuries in the accident, including fractures. The driver and two other men escaped with minor injuries. All the injured passengers were shifted to the District Hospital in Rudraprayag.

The injured have been identified as Prince Singh, 30, of Jharkhand's Palamu, Sabhima Singh, 28, of West Bengal, Sujon Mukherjee, 27, and Rija Mukherjee, 30, both residents of Assam's Jalpaiguri, and the driver, Pradeep Kumar, 35, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya, police said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts