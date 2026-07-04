Uttarakhand gets direct rail link to Takht Sri Hazur Sahib Nanded

For the benefit of devotees in Uttarakhand, the government has announced a direct weekly train service linking Tanakpur, in Uttarakhand's Terai region, to Takht Sri Hazur Sahib Nanded in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu announced on social media that the long-standing demand of the Sikh Sangat had been fulfilled with this connectivity.

Advertisement

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and through the efforts of the Railway Ministry, a historic decision had been taken for the Sikh and Punjabi community of Uttarakhand's Terai region.

Advertisement

He said the Nanded-Tanakpur Weekly Express would be flagged off on July 6, providing direct rail connectivity from Tanakpur to Takht Sri Hazur Sahib Nanded, calling the step a true honour to the faith and dedication of the Sangat.

He said the new service marks a major boost in Uttarakhand's connectivity with Nanded Sahib, eliminating the need for multiple train changes and long road journeys that pilgrims from the Kumaon-Terai belt previously had to undertake.