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Home / Uttarakhand / Uttarakhand gets direct rail link to Takht Sri Hazur Sahib Nanded

Uttarakhand gets direct rail link to Takht Sri Hazur Sahib Nanded

Bittu says the Nanded-Tanakpur Weekly Express would be flagged off on July 6, providing direct rail connectivity from Tanakpur to Takht Sri Hazur Sahib Nanded

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:45 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Takhat Sri Hazur Sahib. File Photo
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For the benefit of devotees in Uttarakhand, the government has announced a direct weekly train service linking Tanakpur, in Uttarakhand's Terai region, to Takht Sri Hazur Sahib Nanded in Maharashtra.

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Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu announced on social media that the long-standing demand of the Sikh Sangat had been fulfilled with this connectivity.

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He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and through the efforts of the Railway Ministry, a historic decision had been taken for the Sikh and Punjabi community of Uttarakhand's Terai region.

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He said the Nanded-Tanakpur Weekly Express would be flagged off on July 6, providing direct rail connectivity from Tanakpur to Takht Sri Hazur Sahib Nanded, calling the step a true honour to the faith and dedication of the Sangat.

He said the new service marks a major boost in Uttarakhand's connectivity with Nanded Sahib, eliminating the need for multiple train changes and long road journeys that pilgrims from the Kumaon-Terai belt previously had to undertake.

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