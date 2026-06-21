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Home / Uttarakhand / Uttarakhand govt orders probe into Karnaprayag incident involving Nihang Sikh pilgrims

Uttarakhand govt orders probe into Karnaprayag incident involving Nihang Sikh pilgrims

State Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli says instructions have been issued to the Inspector General of Police (Garhwal) to conduct a fair and transparent investigation

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PTI
Dehradun, Updated At : 08:58 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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The Uttarakhand government on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the recent dispute in Karnaprayag, Chamoli district, between Nihang Sikh pilgrims returning from Hemkund and locals, officials said.

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State Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli said here that instructions had been issued to the Inspector General of Police (Garhwal) to conduct a fair and transparent investigation into the matter. He said action would be taken based on facts after hearing all parties involved.

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Bagauli mentioned that a status report on the incident had been sought from the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order).

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He said it would be inappropriate to frame the matter as a religious dispute, and action would be taken against those trying to give the incident a communal colour.

He also appealed to all pilgrims, locals, and parties concerned to maintain restraint and to rely on the legal mechanisms established by the administration and the police in case of any grievance or dispute.

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On June 16, a dispute arose between some Nihang Sikh pilgrims, returning after paying obeisance at the Sri Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara, and locals in Karnaprayag market over parking a vehicle near a hotel. Subsequently, the pilgrims allegedly attacked people with swords, injuring four individuals. A Sikh pilgrim was also injured.

Later, four Sikh pilgrims hailing from Mohali district in Punjab were arrested.

Meanwhile, in view of a call for demonstration by a community in Karnaprayag on Sunday, the administration has imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in the area. The order will remain in effect until June 27.

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