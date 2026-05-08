icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uttarakhand / Uttarakhand High Court rejects bail plea of woman accused of forcing daughter into sexual acts

Uttarakhand High Court rejects bail plea of woman accused of forcing daughter into sexual acts

A single bench of Justice Alok Mehra refuses to grant relief while citing the severity of the allegations and the potential impact on the child’s well-being

article_Author
PTI
Nainital, Updated At : 10:22 AM May 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The court observes that while the mother has been in custody since June 2025, the duration of jail time cannot be a basis for bail in such serious cases. Photo for representation
Advertisement

The Uttarakhand High Court rejected the bail plea of a woman accused of forcing her 13-year-old daughter to establish physical relationship with a co-accused.

Advertisement

A single bench of Justice Alok Mehra on Thursday refused to grant relief while citing the severity of the allegations and the potential impact on the child's well-being.

Advertisement

The victim's father had filed a complaint in Haridwar, alleging that the mother forced the minor to consume alcohol and made her travel to various cities for the offence.

Advertisement

The prosecution said the minor was taken to Haridwar, Agra, Ghaziabad and Vrindavan, where the sexual exploitation continued.

The accused argued that the victim was enrolled in a residential school during the period and claimed a five-month delay in filing the FIR.

Advertisement

The defence contended that such inconsistencies cast doubt on the prosecution story.

The state government, however, opposed the application.

The court held that inconsistencies or delays in the case should only be adjudicated by the trial court rather than during bail proceedings.

Justice Mehra observed that while the mother has been in custody since June 2025, the duration of jail time cannot be a basis for bail in such serious cases.

The court rejected the plea noting the risk of the accused influencing witnesses if released.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts