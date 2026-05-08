Uttarakhand High Court rejects bail plea of woman accused of forcing daughter into sexual acts

The Uttarakhand High Court rejected the bail plea of a woman accused of forcing her 13-year-old daughter to establish physical relationship with a co-accused.

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A single bench of Justice Alok Mehra on Thursday refused to grant relief while citing the severity of the allegations and the potential impact on the child's well-being.

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The victim's father had filed a complaint in Haridwar, alleging that the mother forced the minor to consume alcohol and made her travel to various cities for the offence.

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The prosecution said the minor was taken to Haridwar, Agra, Ghaziabad and Vrindavan, where the sexual exploitation continued.

The accused argued that the victim was enrolled in a residential school during the period and claimed a five-month delay in filing the FIR.

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The defence contended that such inconsistencies cast doubt on the prosecution story.

The state government, however, opposed the application.

The court held that inconsistencies or delays in the case should only be adjudicated by the trial court rather than during bail proceedings.

Justice Mehra observed that while the mother has been in custody since June 2025, the duration of jail time cannot be a basis for bail in such serious cases.

The court rejected the plea noting the risk of the accused influencing witnesses if released.