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Home / Uttarakhand / Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya's husband arrested after being on run for over 3 weeks

Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya's husband arrested after being on run for over 3 weeks

He was arrested in UP’s Jhansi over allegations including fraud, assault and murder conspiracy

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PTI
Dehradun, Updated At : 04:58 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Rekha Arya. Image credit/Facebook @RekhaArya
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Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Rekha Arya’s husband was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, more than three weeks after an FIR was filed against him on the minister’s complaint over allegations including fraud, assault and murder conspiracy, police said on Saturday.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Singh Dobal said Girdhari Lal Sahu, against whom a non-bailable warrant was issued, was arrested on Friday by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the case.

His associate Satendra Rathore was arrested in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Dobal added.

Sahu had been on the run since October 15, after an FIR was registered against him by Arya, the state’s Minister for Women Empowerment and Child Development, on charges of assault, fraud, use of caste-based slurs, and conspiracy to commit murder.

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A non-bailable warrant was issued against Sahu, after which police raided several locations across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In the FIR filed at the Cantt police station, Arya alleged that Sahu concealed his first marriage and the existence of his children when he married her in 2004. She said she discovered this after their children were born.

Rekha further accused her husband of using caste-based slurs in the presence of staff members and conspiring to oust her from her position as a director in four companies without her knowledge or consent.

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After filing the case, Arya shared a video on social media, in which she released an audio clip of Sahu purportedly conspiring to murder.

Later, Sahu also released a video, dismissing the allegations against him and urging his wife to withdraw the case.

He also alleged that Arya possesses illegal assets worth Rs 210 crore and urged Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to initiate an investigation into the matter.

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Sahu further claimed that the audio shared by Arya was created using AI, saying that it was done with the intent to break up the family.

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