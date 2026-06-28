Uttarakhand: Monsoon progress within next 2-3 days; alert issued for hilly regions

The southwest monsoon is expected to advance into parts of Uttarakhand over the next two to three days, the Meteorological Centre here said.

Advertisement

As of Sunday, the Northern Limit of Monsoon continues to pass through Surat, Indore, Mandla, Daltonganj, and Motihari.

Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning, placing the hilly districts in the state under a watch. Isolated places in these hilly regions are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, intense to very intense spells of rain, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.

Advertisement

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are expected at many places in Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Nainital, and Champawat districts.

Similar light to moderate precipitation is forecast for a few places in the remaining hilly districts, as well as the Udham Singh Nagar district. Haridwar district is likely to see very light to light rain or thunderstorms at isolated locations.

Advertisement

In Dehradun, the sky is forecast to remain mainly clear to partly cloudy, with a likelihood of very light to light rain or thunderstorms developing in some areas towards the afternoon or evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the capital city are expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

During the past 24 hours, maximum temperatures remained appreciably above normal in the plains of Uttarakhand, while the hill areas experienced normal temperatures.

Weather department officials said that no major change is expected in the maximum temperatures over the next one to two days. However, mercury levels are projected to drop by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius during the subsequent three to four days across Uttarakhand.

The state recorded varying degrees of temperature and scattered rainfall across major stations on Sunday. Dehradun recorded a maximum temperature of 37.1 degrees Celsius, which is 5 degrees above normal, and a minimum of 26.8 degrees Celsius with a trace of rainfall. Pantnagar registered a maximum temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27.4 degrees Celsius with no rainfall.

Mukteshwar recorded a maximum of 23.8 degrees Celsius, 1 degree above normal, and a minimum of 16.5 degrees Celsius with 0.2 mm of rainfall. New Tehri recorded a maximum of 27.4 degrees Celsius, which is normal, and a minimum of 16.6 degrees Celsius with no rainfall.

Several areas also recorded significant automatic weather station rainfall after 8.30 am on Sunday, led by Nainital with 38.5 mm, Liti with 19.0 mm, and Bhimtal with 16.5 mm. Kaladhungi and Berinag both recorded 11.0 mm of rainfall, while Kotdwar registered 10.0 mm.