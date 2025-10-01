Uttarakhand Police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of journalist Rajiv Pratap, whose body was fished out of the Bhagirathi river, officials said.

Advertisement

Pratap had gone missing on the night of September 18 and his body was found on September 28 near Joshiada barrage in Uttarkashi district. His damaged vehicle was recovered from the river bank on September 20.

Advertisement

Earlier, police had said citing the post-mortem report that he died due to internal injuries to his chest and abdomen.

Advertisement

Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth said the SIT, headed by the Uttarkashi deputy superintendent of police, will examine all aspects of the case, including CCTV footage, electronic evidence, call details and statements of people last seen with the journalist.

A technical evaluation of his car will also be conducted, he said.

Advertisement

Seth said Pratap's family had reported that he had received threatening calls, though no complaint has been lodged yet, the SIT will also probe this aspect, he added.

The DGP said that police had launched a massive search, with the help of National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, drones and dog squads upon receiving information about Pratap's disappearance on September 19.

Pratap was last seen driving in CCTV footage on September 18 and his damaged car was found on the river bank two days later, he said, adding that an FIR for abduction was lodged based on the complaint filed by the journalist's family.

According to Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Sarita Dobal, the post-mortem report attributed the cause of death to internal injuries to the chest and abdomen, consistent with an accident. No external injury marks were found, she said.

The formation of the SIT followed demands from opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who termed Pratap's death "tragic" and called for an "immediate, impartial and transparent" probe.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi had said, "There should be an immediate, impartial, and transparent investigation into Rajiv ji's death, and the victim's family should receive justice without delay."