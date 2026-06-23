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Home / Uttarakhand / Uttarakhand: Police officer killed as SUV plunges into gorge near Shivpuri

Uttarakhand: Police officer killed as SUV plunges into gorge near Shivpuri

A sub-inspector of the Uttarakhand Police was killed on Tuesday, police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the crash

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PTI
New Tehri, Updated At : 01:30 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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A sub-inspector of the Uttarakhand Police was killed on Tuesday after his Scorpio vehicle veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Shivpuri on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway, officials said.

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The victim was identified as Vinod Sharma (45), the officer-in-charge of the Shivpuri police post under the Munikireti police station limits.

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Tehri Senior Superintendent of Police Shweta Choubey said the incident occurred early morning when Sharma was returning home after completing his night duty.

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Upon receiving information about the accident, a police team and rescue workers rushed to the spot and launched a relief operation.

Following rigorous efforts, rescuers managed to pull Sharma out of the gorge and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

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Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the crash.

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