Uttarakhand to reopen 12 non-operational ITIs from next academic session

Uttarakhand has decided to make 12 non-operational Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) functional from the next academic session to provide skill development and employment-oriented training to the youth, officials said on Friday.

Secretary of Skill Development and Employment C Ravi Shankar has asked the Director of Training and Employment, Nainital, to complete all necessary formalities within the stipulated timeframe, they said.

According to Shankar, the reopening of the institutes would provide vocational and technical training closer to home for youth in the respective areas.

"This will further boost skill development among the youth and enhance their prospects for employment and self-employment," he said.