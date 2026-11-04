Uttarakhand trekking tragedy: Family members identify bodies of 2 sisters among 4 recovered

With four bodies recovered from the Kedartal trekking route, where eight people went missing six days ago, anxious family members have started arriving at the Uttarkashi district headquarters to identify the deceased.

On Wednesday, family members identified the bodies of two sisters, Vartika Verma (28) and Deepika Verma (29), residents of Gayatri Puram in Vikasnagar, Lucknow.

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Four bodies, including those of two men and two women, have been recovered so far. Of the eight missing people, five are from West Bengal, two from Uttar Pradesh and one is a local guide.

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Atul Verma, brother of the deceased sisters, reached the Uttarkashi district headquarters on Tuesday after learning about their disappearance through a social media post.

"I saw a social media story on the trekking agency's page where it was mentioned that the trekkers were missing. I immediately contacted the agency, but did not get any response, so we directly reached Uttarkashi. We did not get any help from the trekking agency but got details from the district administration," Verma told local media in Uttarkashi.

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He alleged that the incident occurred due to the negligence of the trekking agency.

"The agency did not contact the emergency numbers of family members shared with them... Their own members came back, but they should have ensured that the trekkers also returned with them. Even the guide accompanying them did not look experienced enough and the agency should not have taken them for a trek when there was an advisory for adverse weather conditions," Verma said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said its teams, along with personnel from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), recovered a fourth body during the search and rescue operation for the missing trekkers and support staff.

The body was airlifted to the Matli helipad in Uttarkashi. Four bodies, including those of two men and two women, have been recovered so far, the statement said.

On October 27, a group of 13 people — comprising seven trekkers and six support staff - set out from Gangotri for the Kedartal trek. They were scheduled to return on October 29, but adverse weather conditions, including glaciers and snowfall, blocked the route, preventing their timely return.

Subsequently, on October 30, the trekking agency dispatched a team of porters and guides, who managed to clear a path for approximately six km.

The district emergency operations centre on Saturday informed that four individuals have been found safe, while eight were stranded beyond Bhojkhadak following an avalanche.

The trek from Gangotri to Kedartal covers a distance of approximately 26 kilometres. The standard route leads from Gangotri to Kedar Kharak and then on to Kedartal. Narrow, rocky sections, rugged terrain, and high altitude pose challenges for trekkers.

Situated at an altitude of about 4,700 m above sea level, this glacial lake is surrounded by towering mountain peaks and challenging, inaccessible terrain.