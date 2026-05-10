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Home / Uttarakhand / Woman killed, 4 injured as car plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal

Woman killed, 4 injured as car plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal

Victims were returning to Dehradun from a wedding ceremony in Rudraprayag when the accident occurred

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PTI
Pauri Garhwal, Updated At : 05:14 PM May 10, 2026 IST
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A 49-year-old woman died and four others were injured after their car skidded off the road and fell into a 60-metre deep gorge here on Sunday, police said.

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The victims were returning to Dehradun from a wedding ceremony in Rudraprayag when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Daihalchauri around 10.30 am, they said.

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Police personnel from the Srinagar station reached the spot with rescue equipment after receiving information about the accident.

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"A police team and locals rescued all five occupants from the gorge. One critically injured woman, identified as Anita Bhatt, was rushed to Base Hospital Srikot, but she died during treatment," a police officer said.

The deceased was a resident of Dehradun. The other four injured persons were taken to the hospital and were undergoing treatment for minor injuries.

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The injured people have been identified as the driver Rohit Thapliyal (24), Rashmi Devi (45), Sudha Devi (54), and Suman Bisht (26). The families of the victims reached the hospital following the incident, the officer added.

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