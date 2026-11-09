"What I have experienced recently has touched me in a way that is difficult to put into words," said singer Daler Mehndi as he recalled the recent Uttarakhand incident and thanked his fans for the support.

Mehndi, known for hits such as "Tunak Tunak Tun", "Bolo Ta Ra", "Ho Jayegi Balle Balle" and others, performed at the historic 'Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair' in Uttarakhand's New Tehri on October 18 when Cabinet minister and Narendra Nagar MLA Subodh Uniyal expressed his displeasure with the singer's performance.

The minister went up to the stage, stopped the performance, and alleged that the singer was inebriated. As the videos surfaced on the internet, several fans and celebrities went on to extend their support to Mehndi and defended the singer.

Mehndi shared a post on his Instagram handle on Sunday as he extended wishes on Diwali and addressed the incident. "Happy Diwali" was written at the top of the post.

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"Over the years, I have received so much love through my music and on every stage I have stood. But what I have experienced recently has touched me in a way that is difficult to put into words. The way you stood by me, the way you spoke for me, the faith you showed in me, and the love you gave me, I don't think I can ever fully express what it has meant to me," the singer wrote.

He also thanked Mika Singh, who spoke extensively for Mehndi. "My brother Mika stood up for me like a force to reckon with," he said.

"I might not have responded to every message or every word, but please know that I saw them, I felt them, and I will never forget the kindness you have shown me," he said in the post.