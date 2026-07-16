A labourer died after a portion of a concrete protective layer collapsed during construction works inside the Silkyara tunnel here on Thursday, officials said.

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The deceased worker was identified as Naresh Ganjhu (22), a native of Jharkhand.

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Following the incident, fellow workers halted operations, demanding adequate compensation for Ganjhu's family and better safety measures during the construction works.

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Citing the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the Uttarkashi District Emergency Operation Centre said the accident occurred around 2 am Thursday, some 900 metres inside the tunnel from the Barkot end.

A section of the concrete layer collapsed during installation, striking Ganjhu, who was working as a welder.

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According to reports, Ganjhu sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Officials said the company has informed the deceased's family, and post-mortem will be conducted after their arrival. The body has been kept at the mortuary of the nearby Naogaon Hospital.

Agitated by their colleague's death, workers stopped construction activities and held a protest outside the company's camp office.

Worker Deep Ranjan said they are demanding adequate compensation for the deceased's family and robust safety arrangements inside the tunnel to prevent such incidents in the future.

Another worker, Awadhesh Kumar, said work would remain suspended until the deceased's family receives adequate compensation and concrete assurances are provided regarding safety measures inside the tunnel.

He emphasised that worker safety should be top priority for any construction agency.

Ravikant Singh, General Manager of Navayuga Company -- the firm constructing the tunnel -- said all necessary safety measures have been implemented at the site; however, if any lapses remain, they will be reviewed and rectified immediately.

He added that the family of the deceased would receive all possible financial assistance and compensation in accordance with the rules.

District Magistrate (DM) Prashant Arya told PTI that the concerned sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) visited the site to gather details about the incident, and detailed information regarding the incident will be shared once the SDM's report is received.

Arya said this incident has no semblance with the tunnel collapse incident that occurred three years ago. He stated, "There is no situation involving a debris collapse or workers getting trapped in this case." On November 12, 2023, the Silkyara tunnel -- being constructed on the Yamunotri national highway (NH-134) -- collapsed, trapping 41 construction workers inside. The collapse -- triggered by a landslide in the geologically-unstable fault zone -- confined the workers inside 2-km buffer zone inside the cavity, prompting one of India's most complex and closely watched rescue operations.

The multi-agency rescue operation involved national military assets, global geological experts and disaster management machinery.

Initially, rescue teams decided to drill through the 60-metre debris wall using a massive American Auger machine. However, the heavy machinery repeatedly failed, with the auger running into twisted structural iron ribs within the rubble which shattered its blades.

Following the setback, the authorities deployed "rat-hole miners" -- specialised manual earth-diggers -- to clear the final 10 to 12 metres of debris. Working in shifts in an incredibly tight space, the miners manually chiselled away rock and cut through steel beams.

On November 28, the miners broke through the debris, with all 41 workers were safely evacuate following the gruelling 17-day rescue operation.