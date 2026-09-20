100 years of a literary bond: How an Argentine writer changed Tagore’s journey

In November 1924, Rabindranath Tagore lay confined to bed at the Plaza Hotel in Buenos Aires, a city of grand boulevards, neoclassical architecture, and historic cafes in Argentina. Bound for Lima in Peru, the 63-year-old Nobel laureate — already one of the most celebrated literary voices — had been forced to cut short his journey due to illness, stranded in a South American city he had never intended to visit.

Word of his arrival soon reached 34-year-old Victoria Ocampo, an unpublished Argentine writer who had spent the better part of the past year memorising passages of Tagore’s ‘Gitanjali’ in André Gide’s French translation. Impulsively, Victoria — still years away from becoming one of the most consequential literary figures in Latin America — went to the hotel to see him.

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That chance encounter sparked a profound, cross-continental friendship and a courtship of ideas — a centenary milestone that took centre stage at the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair in January this year, where Argentina was named the focal theme country for the first time. It’s incidentally the largest non-trade book fair in the world by attendance.

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When Argentina’s ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, took the podium at the fair’s inaugural ceremony, the audience expected the standard diplomatic nods to Buenos Aires, tango, the legendary cafes where the city’s writers once gathered, and football. Instead, Caucino transported the crowd a full century backward, speaking of an accidental literary bond between a renowned Bengali poet and a young Argentine writer.

As Caucino later reflected in an interview: “The encounter between Tagore and Ocampo established a sort of milestone in the cultural link between the two countries. This happened one hundred years ago, in some way by pure chance.”

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Finding Tagore gravely ill at the hotel, Ocampo offered him a sanctuary in San Isidro, an affluent riverside enclave north of the capital. It was here, in her family’s country house, that Victoria wanted to bring Tagore. When her traditionalist parents baulked at housing a foreign stranger, Victoria leased a modest alternative property named Miralrío from her cousin. It overlooked the wide, silt-brown currents of the Río de la Plata.

As the planned week-long stopover extended into a two-month convalescence, Ocampo famously sold her own jewellery to cover the rent.

In that quiet, borrowed haven, Tagore found his creative spark renewed. He composed roughly 30 poems, later compiled into the volume ‘Purabi’ (meaning ‘The East’ in its feminine form). He dedicated the entire book to ‘Bijoya’ — the Bengali adaptation of ‘Victoria’, two names bearing the exact same translation: victory.

While Ocampo is often romanticised simply as a muse who nursed a literary master back to health, that chapter was only her prologue. In 1931, she launched Sur (South), a literary magazine she steered for nearly four decades. It became one of the most influential literary publications the Spanish-speaking world has produced. Sur served as the crucible that introduced a young, unknown Jorge Luis Borges to the world, ultimately shaping the landscape of modern Latin American literature.

The Miralrío residence still stands today; it remains privately owned and is not open to the public. But Villa Ocampo — the very family estate that once slammed its doors against Tagore — was bequeathed by Victoria to UNESCO. It operates as a vibrant public cultural centre.

After Tagore returned to India in January 1925, he and Victoria continued corresponding, writing to each other in English — a language native to neither of them. The two are known to have met again only once, briefly, in Paris in 1930. Their bond has since inspired ‘Thinking of Him’ (2016), an Argentine-Indian film directed by Pablo César and co-produced by Suraj Kumar, starring Victor Banerjee as Tagore.

Co-producer Suraj Kumar said, “It is a matter of great pride for me to have co-produced a film that celebrates the extraordinary intellectual and emotional bond between Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and Victoria Ocampo. Their relationship transcended language, geography and culture, reminding us of the enduring power of art and human connection.”

The India-Argentina cultural bedrock has quietly paved the way for modern synergy. “We share common values: democracy, the fight for freedom, and the desire to develop open and free market economies. In the last decade, our national interests converged to the point in which we established a strategic partnership. And this will continue,” Ambassador Caucino said.

The physical distance between Kolkata and Buenos Aires remains immense. Yet, as Tagore and Ocampo proved a century ago, the miles that separate nations matter very little when bridged by a shared curiosity. Some relationships begin in the halls of power; others begin simply when a stranger opens a book, in an unexpected meeting, and in a moment that seems insignificant at the time, but carries profound meaning.