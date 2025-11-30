King Lear, late at night on the cliffs, asked the blind Earl of Gloucester, “How do you see the world?” Gloucester replied, “I see it feelingly.” This profound sentiment resonates deeply as we celebrate 150 years of Mayo College, Ajmer — not just as an institution, but an enduring legacy that has shaped us all.

I was a student there from 1954 to 1963 — nine years that refined and defined me. A major change for Mayo College came in 1954 with JTM Gibson taking over as principal. He was earlier the principal of Doon School, Dehradun. An excellent sportsperson and academic, he was also a strict disciplinarian. To us boys, this powerhouse of energy was a great inspiration as he seemed omnipresent. He shaped Mayo into an institution with a progressive and modern outlook.

His trademark open red jeep could be seen on the school grounds at all hours. I even have a picture of Mr Gibson taking Prime Minister Nehru for a ride in the school. Once, during the General Election, a Collector who didn’t get along well with Gibson passed an order asking for closure of the school as it was to be made a polling station. Gibson dialled the PM to get the order changed.

The school is deeply rooted in the culture and traditions of Rajputana. We still wear our safas and achkans and each and every student who has spent a few years here carries the scent of the desert’s culture and traditions for life.

The school fosters spiritual well-being through daily routines. A mandatory few minutes for prayer or meditation — either at the temple or an alternate quiet site for students of different faiths — is not about promoting a specific religion, but about inculcating self-discipline and reflection.

For those of us who belong to this family, this milestone is not just a historic achievement; it is a moment of immense pride and gratitude.

About four decades ago, Mayo College Girls’ School (MCGS) was born from this very legacy, built on 46 acres of what was once a polo ground. The vision to provide girls with the same world-class education that had influenced Mayo College for over a century took root in a historic Board of Governors’ resolution. The idea was bold — a school for the daughters of Rajasthan’s royal families.

Visionaries like Mayo College principal HL Dutt and Maharao Brijraj Singh of Kotah, the first chairman of the MCGS committee, saw this as an opportunity to create a sanctuary of learning for young women. The foundation stone was laid in 1987.

From its humble beginnings, where even meals were provided by Mayo College, MCGS has risen to become one of the country’s premier educational institutions. The journey of the first batch in 1988 — just 99 girls — was marked by resilience, ambition, and the unwavering belief that they were part of something greater than themselves. Over the years, MCGS has upheld the traditions of its parent institution, while forging its own identity.

MCGS, like its brother school, has drawn students from diverse backgrounds across India.

There’s also a prestigious day school, called Mayoor School, across the road under the ambit of the Mayo general council. We have quite a few of them in the country.

The spirit of Mayo is enduring, passed from one generation to the next. My son attended Mayo College and daughter, Divija, was vice-captain of the Mayo College Girls’ School. We can’t be more proud.

Journey since 1875

After the 1857 rebellion, the British realised the value of Indian princely states as allies. Viceroy Lord Mayo envisioned a grand ‘Raj Kumar College’ in Ajmer — designed to educate the heirs of princely families in a blend of Indian and Western values so they would support British governance.

The Viceroy was killed in Port Blair in 1872, but the project moved forward.

Mayo College began operating in 1875 — an elite school that produced future rulers, military leaders, diplomats and politicians.

— The writer is former Governor of Punjab and chairperson of Mayo College Girls’ School

Quote unquote

Built character, values

"JTM Gibson, my principal at Mayo College, and the teachers were instrumental in making me what I am. They inculcated character and values which I follow till date. I still remember Mr Gibson telling us every time we went home not to pull the sister’s hair. Mayo has kept pace with time; the facilities, infrastructure and curriculum are spot-on. Few institutions see through 150 years, and this anniversary proves the strength of Mayo."

Admiral Sunil Lanba (Retd), former Navy Chief

Admiral Sunil Lanba

Taught me to put in my best

"Mayo made me resilient, independent, and taught me to keep putting my best into whatever I was doing. And it gave me lifelong friendships. I was a nerdy, bespectacled kid, but I found my place in a school with a strong sporting culture. Mayo does produce all-rounders, but these people also thrive in whatever specialised domain they end up choosing. I did a lot of reading and writing at Mayo, and I have carried what I learned there through a lifetime."

Vikram Chandra, author

Past, present and future

"We would rather call this school as exclusive and not elite. On one hand, Mayo carries a 150-year legacy. On the other, we live in an era of rapid change — AI, climate anxiety, global competition, constant connectivity and, ironically, increasing loneliness. At Mayo, we hold these two realities together: to honour the past without being trapped in it and at the same time to embrace the future without losing ourselves in it. Our task is not to choose between legacy and modernity, but to seamlessly build a bridge between them."

Saurav Sinha, Principal of Mayo College, Ajmer

Saurav Sinha