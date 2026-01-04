A cuisine shaped by collective memory

Tribal cuisine is not a trend, a novelty, or a rediscovered ‘superfood’ narrative. It is one of the oldest living food systems of the Indian subcontinent, shaped by forests, seasons, rituals, and collective memory. Long before recipes were written or ingredients commercialised, indigenous food evolved as an intimate response to land, climate, and survival. Every ingredient had a purpose. Every method carried meaning. Nothing was wasted, and nothing existed outside nature.

Cooking techniques are simple yet profoundly intelligent. Roasting in leaves, slow cooking in earthen pots, fermenting for preservation, sun-drying, and smoking over wood fires are common practices. These methods do more than cook food — they enhance nutrition, improve digestibility, and extend shelf life without chemicals or refrigeration.

Sal leaves, mahua flowers, bamboo, forest stones and ash are not accessories but active elements of the cooking process.

Flavours are built with restraint and respect. Spices are minimal, not due to scarcity, but because ingredients are allowed to speak for themselves. Sourness comes from fermented grains or wild berries, bitterness from forest greens, sweetness from mahua flowers or seasonal fruits, and heat from indigenous chillies.

Oils are used sparingly, traditionally extracted from mahua, sal seeds, or mustard. The result is food that is light on the stomach, it is deeply nourishing, and is layered with quiet complexity.

Across Jharkhand and Central India, custodians of this knowledge continue to preserve and interpret these foodways. Jharkhand represents 32 different tribes.

Spaces such as The Open Field, led by Dr Manisha Oraon and Abhishke who are showcasing the best tribal food, along with initiatives like Ajam Emba nurtured by Aruna Tirkey, play a vital role in presenting tribal cuisine with integrity — allowing ingredients, stories, and techniques to remain rooted rather than stylised.

Equally important are younger voices like those of Alisha Oraon, who represent a new generation carrying ancestral food knowledge forward with pride, sensitivity, and purpose.

At a time when modern food systems are struggling with sustainability, tribal cuisine offers clear answers. It is climate-resilient by design, dependent on biodiversity rather than monoculture. It supports local livelihoods, respects ecosystems, and generates almost no waste.

Most importantly, it reminds us that good food does not need excess processing, packaging, or performance. It needs understanding.

Madua-Sal Patta Roti with Kudrum chutney

Ingredients

For the roti

Madua (finger millet/ragi) flour 2 cups

Warm water As required

Salt To taste

Fresh sal leaves (cleaned and wiped) 6-8

For the kudrum base

Kudrum (roselle — boiled, crushed) 250 gm

Garlic cloves (lightly crushed) 4

Green chillies 1-2

Mahua or mustard oil 2 tsp

Jaggery To taste

Salt To taste

Method

In a bowl, mix madua (ragi) flour and salt. Gradually add warm water and gently knead into a soft, pliable dough. Madua behaves differently from wheat, so avoid over-kneading. Rest for 10 minutes.

Divide the dough into small portions and flatten each into a thick disc

using your palms.

Place each disc on to a sal leaf and gently press so it adheres.

Heat an iron tawa or a heavy pan.

Place the roti leaf-side down on low flame. Cover and cook slowly, allowing the aroma of the sal leaf to infuse the bread. Flip and cook the other side

until firm and cooked through.

For the kudrum (roselle/sour winter fruit) base/chutney: Heat oil in a pan. Add

garlic and green chillies, saute briefly, then add crushed kudrum, jaggery, and salt. Cook for a few minutes until well

combined and earthy in flavour.

Serve the madua–sal patta roti hot with the kudrum base.

— The writer is a celebrity chef