A feast to remember: Chef Nishant Choubey shares notes from the Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding

The viral wedding of Vamsi Gadiraju and Netra Mantena in Udaipur was not just an event, it was a thoughtfully orchestrated celebration of culture, heritage, and exquisite taste. I had the privilege of curating the entire culinary journey, thanks to Saltt, which hired me. The guest list included family and friends, travelling from the United States and Hyderabad, each carrying their own culinary expectations and memories. We wanted to showcase the vastness of Indian cuisine while blending it with European, American, and global favourites. The menu had to be familiar yet exciting.

Each day unfolded a fresh chapter of storytelling. One of the early highlights was the bold introduction of blue cheese and orange-glazed prawns. The unexpected combination quickly became a conversation starter. A dedicated Andhra station was curated to honour the groom’s roots. It was one of the most visited counters.

The undisputed stars, however, were the grills. Designed as immersive live experiences, these offered a theatrical showcase of fire cooking. Lobsters crackled over charcoal, their shells glowing as the juices kissed the flames. Perfectly marinated Australian lamb chops were a standout favourite, as also the Chilean sea bass, delicate and buttery, which balanced subtle Indian accents with global finesse. On the final evening, actor Ram Charan joined the festivities. His appreciation for the lamb chops and the Chilean sea bass became a proud moment for the team.

A significant honour was the opportunity to serve Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump. He gravitated towards a few standout favourites: the beautifully blistered pizzas crafted by Susanne, besides the crisp and flavour-packed butter chicken samosas, and our signature palak paneer cigar rolls.

The royal family of Mewar added a distinguished presence. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar relished the lamb chops paired with a velvety prune jus, while Nivritti Kumari Mewar enjoyed the ravioli and the miso-infused gnocchi — the two dishes mingled European technique with subtle Asian inspiration.

One of my most meaningful projects, this wedding embodied everything I believe in: storytelling through food, honouring culture, and crafting an experience that lingers long after the last course.

Butter chicken samosa with roselle chutney

Butter chicken filling

Boneless chicken thigh (diced) 450 gm

Butter 2 tbsp

Tomato puree ¾ cup

Fresh cream ½ cup

Kasuri methi 1 tsp

Kashmiri chilli powder 1 tsp

Ginger paste ½ tsp

Green chilli paste ½ tsp

Honey 1-2 tsp

Garam masala ½ tsp

Salt To taste

Phyllo samosa wrapping

Phyllo sheets 1 pack

Melted butter or oil As required

Cooked roselle (kundrum) chutney

Fresh roselle petals (kundrum) 200 gm

Jaggery (adjust to taste) 40-60 gm

Mustard oil 1 tbsp

Panchphoran 1 tsp

Green chilli (finely slit) 1

Salt To taste

A splash of water

Method

Heat butter, add ginger and green chilli paste; saute lightly (do not brown). Add chicken and sear on medium heat until opaque. Add tomato puree, chilli powder, salt and cook until thick and glossy. Finish with cream, kasuri methi, garam masala and a touch of honey/jaggery. Reduce until the mixture is thick and almost spreadable — no moisture. Cool completely before filling.

Cut phyllo sheets into long strips (approx 3” wide). Brush lightly with melted butter between each layer (2-3 layers per strip). Add a spoon of cooled butter chicken filling at one end. Fold into neat triangles, keeping corners sharp. Brush the outside lightly with butter. Bake at 180°C for 12-14 minutes until crisp and golden.

Wash and clean roselle petals; pat dry. In a pan, heat mustard oil lightly (don’t smoke it). Add panchphoran and let it crackle beautifully. Add slit green chilli. Add roselle petals and saute for 1-2 minutes. Add a splash of water, salt and jaggery. Cook gently for 8-10 minutes until roselle becomes glossy, jammy and balanced between tart, sweet and spice. Cool

to room temperature. It

thickens as it stands.

Plating: Place warm phyllo butter chicken samosa on the plate. Serve with a quenelle or small bowl of warm panchphoran-tempered roselle chutney.

— The writer is a celebrity chef and author of 'Stay with Indus'.