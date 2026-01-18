The hush decides to sit between us. We are talking, but the motion flapboard ‘Sound on My Skin’ at her ongoing solo exhibition ‘Listening Air’ in Kochi keeps interjecting. It wants to remind us of the politics of love, of interrupted lives, fear, truth, power… Sometimes it whispers a scream.

She ignores it. She has always spoken in a low decibel, but this time it seems she does not want the board to even eavesdrop. There are moments when intentionally misspelt words appear. She suddenly looks at them, then at you, and smiles into nothingness. She lets the audience arrive at most meanings. Some, she will never reveal.

Internationally acclaimed artist Shilpa Gupta, who works across drawing, installation, video and performance to address pressing concerns of identity, borders, censorship and human rights, has an awards list long enough to occupy half a newspaper page. Among the most recent are the Possehl Prize for International Art (2025) and the Asia Arts Pathbreaker Award (2025).

Besides ‘Listening Air’, being showcased at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, she has another exhibition in Kochi at Amphibian Aesthetics, curated by Riyas Komu at the newly opened Ishara House. There, her site-specific sound installation, ‘When the Stone Sang to the Glass’, uses electronic motors, stones, found furniture, and glass collected from the neighbourhood to create a chorus of perseverance.

Even as her exhibition ‘We Last Met in the Mirror’ at Kunsthalle St Annen in Lübeck, Germany — on view until March 1 — celebrates her Possehl Prize win and features works spanning three decades of her practice; despite the strong political and social undertones in her work , Gupta resists labels. “What needs to be emphasised is that there is no other option for me. It is about letting everything flow, not trying to alter the course of consciousness,” she says.

For an artist whose work has been showcased at the Venice Biennale (2019), Kochi-Muziris Biennale (2018), Berlin Biennale (2014), Gwangju Biennale (2008), Sharjah Biennial (2013), Gothenburg Biennial (2017) and Liverpool Biennial (2006), ‘Listening Air’ becomes an investigation into resilience and hope. The multilingual sound installation — featuring protest songs, moving lights and microphones — suggests the flows that outline our inner worlds.

If one wonders what draws her to censored and interrupted voices, Gupta points to perception itself. “A lot of what reaches us is not direct, but mediated. What we think is the truth often is not, because it is also shaped by what we seek. Even in interpretation, so many biases that live inside us decide to slip in. I am interested in what is real — but the question remains: is reality even possible to grasp?”

She notes how drastically socio-political realities have shifted in the past decade. “Things we once considered ‘normal’ — what to eat, what to wear — are suddenly subverted. How have conversations that were once confined to drawing rooms become acceptable in the public domain? Is it not unbelievable how easily people can be blinded? Yes, I do not hold back, because I have no other option. I have no choice.”

For those who have followed her work closely — including ‘I Live Under Your Sky Too’, a permanent public installation at MIA Park, Doha — it is evident that Gupta’s practice has the power to still the viewer, to alter the breath, ensuring that listening becomes a political and social act. “Yes, like in ‘Listening Air’, I have spoken poems and imprisoned them in shards of broken glass — only because we are not ready to listen.”

She believes that listening, even imperfectly, can ease suffering. “Inside us are many languages — some we know, some we do not. But then, not knowing is also part of knowing. You do not have to control or restrain — just listen, even to voices you cannot decipher,” says the artist, who was adjudged ‘International Artist of the Year — Canada’ (2004).

As the warm breeze from the sea asserts its presence, she stresses Kochi is a place of melting boundaries, with the ocean promising porousness. For an artist whose work engages deeply with borders and linguistics, the Biennale context is intriguing — especially since audiences often move quickly from one artwork to another. “It is wonderful to be showing during the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, but I am generally making work not for any specific event. When something slows you down, you begin to ‘discover’ it. A conversation begins. We move together for a bit — because both of us matter to each other…”

As Gupta prepares for an upcoming exhibition at Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin, curated by Sam Bardaouil, the conversation turns to absence — the gaps in her work that invite interpretation. “Where do I end and where do you begin? Does one have to say everything? Does it not take two people to complete meaning? Does not a space always belong to two people — or many?” she asks.

It is time to leave Gupta with herself, but you are dying to ask. Does the ‘superstar’ tag affect her? She pauses. Smiles. “But how can it, when it exists only in your head?”

