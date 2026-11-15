Beyond the lens, a tribute to photographer OP Sharma

Long before photography involved considerably more than just pressing a button, OP Sharma was exploring the possibilities of the camera and the darkroom. In a career spanning more than five decades, he produced a large body of work while creating an environment for the field to develop as an independent art practice.

Born in Agra in 1937, Sharma studied science at Lucknow University. Access to a darkroom allowed him to explore the technical side of photography. Largely self-taught, he became interested in the process of printing. He learnt to control the relationship between a negative and its final print, developing an approach in which he remained involved in every stage of darkroom work. Much of Sharma’s experimentation happened in the darkroom, where he explored ways of manipulating light-sensitive material to produce images that went beyond conventional photography. He worked with photograms, solarisation, multiple exposures and montage, combining different processes to achieve unusual visual effects.

Portraiture was another important part of his practice. He photographed distinguished cultural personalities, including Begum Akhtar, Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Sumitranandan Pant, Agyeya, etc. His interest in Hindustani classical music and poetry brought him into contact with leading figures from these worlds.

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An important photographic series by Sharma was created in collaboration with actor and friend Sajjan. ‘Rasa-Bhaava Darshan’ (see photos) translated 49 bhaavas and eight rasas into a portrait series comprising 215 photographs. Completed between 1960 and the mid-1970s, this series was based on Bharat Muni’s ancient Sanskrit treatise on performing arts, ‘Natyashastra’, and decoded the classical Indian aesthetic theory through facial expressions.

His association with Hindi cinema brought another dimension to his work. Along with his wife, artist and photographer Chitrangada Sharma, he worked as a stills cameraman on four films — ‘Do Boond Paani’ (1971), ‘Siddhartha’ (1972), ‘Chhupa Rustam’ (1973) and ‘Shalimar’ (1978).

His most lasting contribution, however, was involvement in teaching and institution-building. He joined Modern School in New Delhi in 1958 and continued teaching photography there until 2000. In 1980, he and Chitrangada established the photography department at Triveni Kala Sangam. This helped introduce young people to the technical foundations of photography and develop their individual approach to it.

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He was instrumental in the formation of the Amateur Photographic Society of Agra in 1959, the Foto Arte Group in 1968 and the India International Photographic Council in 1983. In 1989, Sharma began approaching photographic societies and institutions in different parts of the world with the proposal that photography should have a day dedicated to it. His efforts eventually led to August 19 being observed as World Photography Day for the first time in 1991. The date marked the historic announcement of the daguerreotype photographic process by the French government in 1839.

With Sharma’s passing at 89, the world of photography has lost a dedicated practitioner and mentor who nurtured artistic exploration, shared his knowledge, and brought photographers together.