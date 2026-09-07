Bringing cinema back to Kashmir

The first-ever four-day International Film Festival (IFFJK) in Srinagar, which begins on September 7, is much more than a movie screening event. It is a serious effort by the UT to rebuild Kashmir’s place on the cinematic map.

Till the 1970s, the Valley was Bollywood’s favourite shooting destination, after which the focus started shifting abroad and elsewhere in the country.

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Around 1,100 submissions were received for the festival from more than 80 countries. Of these, 135 from 40 countries have been shortlisted — 64 from India, 13 from France and eight from Iran. Argentina and Spain have four films each while Brazil, Germany, Russia and the United States have three each. The other participating countries include Turkiye, Sweden, Spain, Brazil, Qatar, South Korea, Columbia and Taiwan.

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The shortlisted films and programmes would be showcased at Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), on the banks of the Dal Lake and INOX PVR in Srinagar, Waves Cinema in Jammu, and at Gulmarg health resort.

The festival would also showcase Jammu and Kashmir handicrafts, handloom, cuisine, music and traditional arts and cultural heritage.

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A global showcase

Organised by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, the IFFJK 2026 is guided by the theme “Rang-e-Cinema. The festival is dedicated to promoting artistic excellence, cinematic innovation, and cultural exchange, while fostering a deeper appreciation for world cinema, say the organisers.

A panel of filmmakers, cinematographers, sound designers, curators, producers and educators from India and abroad are among the jury. Padma Shri awardee director and producer Ramesh Sippy and son of the soil, director, producer, screenwriter and editor, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, will be special guests.

The jury at the maiden edition of the festival comprises Santosh Sivan, founding member of the Indian Society of Cinematographers (ISC); Dorothee Wenner, German filmmaker, curator, writer and journalist renowned for her contribution to international cinema and cultural exchange; Keiko Bang, a Japanese film-maker who has produced more than 50 award-winning documentaries; and National award-winning filmmaker Himansu Sekhar Khatua.

Nine categories of awards have been announced. The Best Film Award will fetch Rs 25 lakh, while the award money for the Best Director and Best Debut Director has been put at Rs 15 lakh each. ‘Best Film – J&K Select’ would be awarded Rs 10 lakh while Best Actor, male and female, would be awarded Rs 8 lakh each. The government has announced Rs 5 lakh each for Best Cinematography, Best Sound Design and Best Editing.

Tourism push

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the spirit behind the festival, describes it as a “landmark initiative to revive the region’s cinematic legacy and evolve into a globally recognised cinematic event that celebrates storytelling while showcasing J&K’s breath-taking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and emerging creative talent”.

He is confident that the festival will once again bring Bollywood back to its once much-favoured destination.

Abdullah emphasised that the festival must not be viewed merely as a film event but as an opportunity in tourism, investment, employment, and creative economy, while reaffirming J&K’s historic place as India’s preferred destination for film production, creative pursuits, and cinematic tourism.