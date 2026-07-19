Food Talk: Chicken tikka, the Chettinad style

Surprises never cease. Organic, we thought, was a fad, like vegan, that translated as predictably insipid food. Healthy, maybe, but jaggery coating the bitter pill didn’t help much. We were, much to our unalloyed delight, proved wrong at a recent lunch we had at Khan Market’s Organic Bistro, the brainchild of Deepak Gupta, sometime engineer and now a full-time organic food evangelist from Chandigarh. A dish that stole our heart was Chettinad chicken tikka masala. It’s been given this name with good reason.

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Everyone loves tikka, a tasty bite fashioned from chicken, mutton, fish or paneer. The prefix lends it an exotic touch. The Chettinad style from Tamil Nadu is renowned for its aromatic, subtly-spiced recipes, not overpoweringly chilli hot. But let’s not digress. This mouth-watering dish isn’t called tikka in the land of its birth. It is known as kozhi thondai. Thondai, like a varuval, is a dry, pan-grilled or stir-fried dish that multiplies the joys of monsoon munching.

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Don’t let the word ‘fry’ deter you. This ‘tikka’, like the one coming out of the tandoor, can be enjoyed with just a few drops of oil cooked in an air-fryer, oven, or even a thick-bottomed pan lined with a thin film of oil.

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Don’t confuse the kozhi thondai with the, by now, ubiquitous Chicken 65. The latter has a pronounced Andhra-Telangana profile with a charm of its own but for us, nothing can match the allure of the organically raised Chettinad chicken thondai in a tikka garb.

Chettinad Kozhi Thondai

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Ingredients

Chicken (boneless) 500 gm

Coriander seeds 2 tsp

Cumin seeds 1 tsp

Red chilli powder (Kashmiri) 1 tsp

Turmeric powder 1/2 tsp

Black peppercorns 1 tsp

Star anise flower 1

Ginger-garlic paste 1 tbsp

Coconut (freshly grated/desiccated) ¼ cup

Curry leaves 1 large sprig

Mustard seeds 1/2 tsp

Green chillies 3-4

Lemon 1/2

Salt To taste

Oil (sesame or peanut) 4 tbsp

Method

Trim, wash and pat dry the chicken. Cut into small chunks.

Dry roast the spice seeds on a griddle on low heat till these exude aroma. Add coconut, star anise, peppercorns and continue roasting for another 30 seconds. Remove and place in a grinder to powder.

Take a thick-bottomed pan and heat half the oil in it. Add the spice powder, along with ginger-garlic paste, turmeric and red chilli powders.

Sprinkle a tsp of water to avoid burning the spices. Stir-fry for 30 seconds on low medium heat and then remove from the flame.

Take a large bowl and place the chicken in it. Next, pour the spice paste over it and mix well to ensure that the chicken is well-coated all over with this marinade.

Squeeze in the lemon and sprinkle salt. Keep in a fridge or a cool place for about four hours.

Take a thick-bottomed pan and heat the remaining oil, covering the surface with a thin film. Put in the chicken, along with the marinade.

Cook on low-medium heat for about 12 minutes, turning regularly to ensure that the tikka is well done. Brush with a little oil if the tikka is getting dry.

Prepare the tempering by heating a little oil to smoking point and adding mustard seeds, curry leaves and slit green chillies to it. When the seeds splutter and the chillies change colour, pour over the tikka.

Garnish with onion rings. Serve hot.

— The writer is a food historian