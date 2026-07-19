DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Variety / Food Talk: Chicken tikka, the Chettinad style

Food Talk: Chicken tikka, the Chettinad style

Nothing can match the allure of the Chettinad chicken thondai in a tikka garb

article_Author
Pushpesh Pant
Updated At : 03:14 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chettinad Kozhi Thondai. Istock
Advertisement

Surprises never cease. Organic, we thought, was a fad, like vegan, that translated as predictably insipid food. Healthy, maybe, but jaggery coating the bitter pill didn’t help much. We were, much to our unalloyed delight, proved wrong at a recent lunch we had at Khan Market’s Organic Bistro, the brainchild of Deepak Gupta, sometime engineer and now a full-time organic food evangelist from Chandigarh. A dish that stole our heart was Chettinad chicken tikka masala. It’s been given this name with good reason.

Advertisement

Everyone loves tikka, a tasty bite fashioned from chicken, mutton, fish or paneer. The prefix lends it an exotic touch. The Chettinad style from Tamil Nadu is renowned for its aromatic, subtly-spiced recipes, not overpoweringly chilli hot. But let’s not digress. This mouth-watering dish isn’t called tikka in the land of its birth. It is known as kozhi thondai. Thondai, like a varuval, is a dry, pan-grilled or stir-fried dish that multiplies the joys of monsoon munching.

Advertisement

Don’t let the word ‘fry’ deter you. This ‘tikka’, like the one coming out of the tandoor, can be enjoyed with just a few drops of oil cooked in an air-fryer, oven, or even a thick-bottomed pan lined with a thin film of oil.

Advertisement

Don’t confuse the kozhi thondai with the, by now, ubiquitous Chicken 65. The latter has a pronounced Andhra-Telangana profile with a charm of its own but for us, nothing can match the allure of the organically raised Chettinad chicken thondai in a tikka garb.

Chettinad Kozhi Thondai

Advertisement

Ingredients

Chicken (boneless) 500 gm

Coriander seeds 2 tsp

Cumin seeds 1 tsp

Red chilli powder (Kashmiri) 1 tsp

Turmeric powder 1/2 tsp

Black peppercorns 1 tsp

Star anise flower 1

Ginger-garlic paste 1 tbsp

Coconut (freshly grated/desiccated) ¼ cup

Curry leaves 1 large sprig

Mustard seeds 1/2 tsp

Green chillies 3-4

Lemon 1/2

Salt To taste

Oil (sesame or peanut) 4 tbsp

Method

Trim, wash and pat dry the chicken. Cut into small chunks.

Dry roast the spice seeds on a griddle on low heat till these exude aroma. Add coconut, star anise, peppercorns and continue roasting for another 30 seconds. Remove and place in a grinder to powder.

Take a thick-bottomed pan and heat half the oil in it. Add the spice powder, along with ginger-garlic paste, turmeric and red chilli powders.

Sprinkle a tsp of water to avoid burning the spices. Stir-fry for 30 seconds on low medium heat and then remove from the flame.

Take a large bowl and place the chicken in it. Next, pour the spice paste over it and mix well to ensure that the chicken is well-coated all over with this marinade.

Squeeze in the lemon and sprinkle salt. Keep in a fridge or a cool place for about four hours.

Take a thick-bottomed pan and heat the remaining oil, covering the surface with a thin film. Put in the chicken, along with the marinade.

Cook on low-medium heat for about 12 minutes, turning regularly to ensure that the tikka is well done. Brush with a little oil if the tikka is getting dry.

Prepare the tempering by heating a little oil to smoking point and adding mustard seeds, curry leaves and slit green chillies to it. When the seeds splutter and the chillies change colour, pour over the tikka.

Garnish with onion rings. Serve hot.

— The writer is a food historian

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts