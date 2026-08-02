Divine feast: The temple and temple foods of Odisha

Odisha is the holy land of Lord Jagannath — one of the four holiest shrines (dhams) of Hindus in India — situated in the sacred city of Puri. Odisha is also home to more than 7,000 temples across its expanse, like lotus petals rising from the earth, with over 500 or more existing in the historic ‘City of Temples’ — Bhubaneswar itself. At the living temples of this divine land, ancient stones speak, incense swirls, holy chants rise, conch shells trumpet, and the air is filled with the fragrant grace of bhogas from sacred kitchens.

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The temples of Odisha stand not merely as relics or places of worship from the glorious days of the ancient Kalinga Empire —they are living hearts that pulse with devotion, myth, and mystery, immersing generations of Odias.

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The shrines hum with rituals older than empires and with recipes that are believed to have been passed down by the gods.

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In Odisha, the gods do not feast in isolation. They eat what their people eat — seasonal, soulful, and shared with love. And in every offering made, whether on a banana leaf or in a temple corridor, the divine and the human become indistinguishable. Temple traditions are intertwined with the daily lives of people, most certainly their cuisine.

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Poetic Divinity in Stones

The temples of Odisha are poetry in stone, standing as proud testimony to the skill and grandeur of Kalinga temple architecture — a distinct substyle of Indian Nagara style temple architecture, prevalent in North India. The architectural style is characterised by the distinct grammar of elements or deulas (Odia term for temple tower structures).

Rekha deula is a square plan with a curvilinear tower associated with deities like Vishnu, Surya, and Shiva. The main and tallest structure in the middle in Kalinga style is the Shikhara, a towering spire intricately carved above the sanctum sanctorum. It dominates the skyline and is constructed with tiers symbolising the layers of reality that the devotee must transcend to reach the Divine.

Pidha deula is also a square plan but is topped by a pyramidal tower built in tiers, often used for jagamohanas (outer halls for devotees).

As temple architecture flourished, distinct halls were created and added. The sanctuary that housed the idol was called the Garba Griha, the dance hall the Nata Mandira, and the space for receiving blessed offerings or bhoga (also called mahaprasad at the Jagannath Temple) to the pilgrims was known as the Bhoga Griha, situated next to the temple kitchen.

The Khakhara deula is a barrel-shaped tower built over a rectangular plan, dedicated to goddesses like Chamunda and Durga.

The walls of the temples are adorned with carvings and motifs, adding to the architectural beauty and spiritual significance. Deities in graceful poses, celestial musicians, mythical creatures, and scenes from everyday life — all narrate stories of faith, mythology, and the vibrant society that built them. The temple entrances or gates are guarded by a pair of fierce lions called the Singha Dwara, a semblance of which can be seen in some of the Far Eastern cultures influenced by Odisha’s ancient maritime voyages.

Temple Kitchens to Homes

Odisha’s temple cuisine dates back over 1,000 years and is closely linked to the Jagannath cult and Vaishnavism. The connection between Odisha’s temples and its food is profound. The emphasis is on purity, simplicity, and the use of fresh, local ingredients. Some iconic temple foods that have found their way into Odia households include anna, dalma, besara, khechudi, kanika, pitha, and kheeri.

Food facts from Jagannath Temple kitchen

More than 56 types of food items are served to Lord Jagannath (famously called the Chhappan Bhog) six times a day.

The revered Jagannath Temple kitchen (Rosha Ghara) has 32 rooms with 320 earthen ovens, 600 cooks and 400 assistants who prepare the Lord’s food in around 700 pots.

On festival days, they can feed up to 100,000 devotees and on other days, between 50,000 and 100,000.

Temples to Homes by Sandip Das, Alka Jena and Pallavi Das. Penguin Random House. Rs 5,999

— Excerpted from ‘The Orissan’, with permission from Penguin Random House