Flavours we fast for & memories

Some festivals are celebrated with lights. Some with music. Some with grand meals. But Navratri is celebrated with the heart. For me, Navratri has always carried a very special feeling. I grew up watching how festivals brought people together — the excitement in the house, the preparations in the kitchen, the sounds of prayers, and the feeling that something beautiful was about to begin.

And then, as the sun went down, the entire atmosphere changed. The lights shone and colours came out. The music started. People dressed in their brightest clothes and gathered together for garba and dandiya raas. There is something incredibly beautiful about watching people dance in a circle — strangers becoming friends, generations dancing together, children trying to match the steps of their elders. That is the beauty of our festivals. They don’t just celebrate a tradition. They create memories.

But Navratri has another side that is equally beautiful — the quiet side. While some are dancing through the night, there are millions of women and men across India observing their vrat with deep faith and devotion. Some fast for all nine days, some on selected days, and each family carries its own traditions.

For many, vrat is a personal conversation with the divine. There is wisdom in the way food changes during these nine days... in fact, the way our body changes too. There is also a beautiful discipline to it. When we eat simple, satvic food like fruits, dairy, makhana, nuts and fasting grains, we give our body and digestive system a little rest. In many ways, Navratri is a time to bring the body and mind back into balance — through faith, restraint and food that feels pure and nourishing.

Food becomes incredibly meaningful during this time. Because when you remove so many of the ingredients that we normally cook with, you suddenly realise how much our ancestors knew about creating flavour with very little. Sama, kuttu, rajgira, singhara, makhana, fruits, nuts are not merely ‘fasting ingredients’. They are a part of our food tradition that has travelled generations.

The beauty of this one ingredient that I particularly like during Navratri is ‘sama or samak ke chawal’, which is actually barnyard millet i.e. naturally gluten-free, providing carbohydrates for energy along with dietary fibre and minerals.

Sama has that amazing quality of being humble yet incredibly versatile. It can become a comforting khichdi, farsan, pulao, kheer… and, I want to turn it into something festive and more nostalgic: sama ke chawal ke laddoo.

Navratri reminds us that celebration doesn’t always need abundance. Sometimes, a little can mean so much. Because ultimately, festivals are not remembered for how elaborate the food was. They are remembered for who we shared it with.

“Dandiya-raas ke rangon

mein saje chehre,

Apno ke saath har lamha

ban jaata hai khaas.

Kahin maa ke haathon ki mithaas,

kahin maa ke naam ka upvaas.”

Navratri ki hardik shubhkamnayein.

Happy Navratri.

— The writer is a chef and entrepreneur

Ingredients Sama (barnyard millet) 1 cup Advertisement Grated jaggery 1/2 cup Advertisement Khoya 1/2 cup Coconut (desiccated) 1/2 cup Advertisement Ghee 2 tbsp Dry fruits (almonds, cashews) chopped 2 tbsp Cardamom powder 1/2 tsp