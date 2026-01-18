DT
PT
Home / Variety / Food Talk: A roast toast for vegetarians

Food Talk: A roast toast for vegetarians

Crafted out of ajwain ki jad, it can put the meaty stuff to shame

Pushpesh Pant
Updated At : 05:05 AM Jan 18, 2026 IST
Slow-roasted celeriac ‘ham’ with barbecue-sriracha glaze
Traditionally, New Year is the time when the jewel in the crown on most tables is a roast. It is easy to dismiss the tradition as a colonial hang-up but, truth be told, slow-cooked, succulent roasts — be it murg musallam or a leg of lamb — are very much part of our own Nawabi-Shahi repertoire. The suckling pink pig, with an apple clenched between its teeth, is rarely encountered these days, though trade promotions have introduced turkeys to the non-vegetarian menu. The Anglo-Indian dishes include duck roasts but we digress. The trouble is that the vegetarians in the family, or among the guests, have always felt shortchanged.

We have always sympathised with the vegetarians and feel that shakahari options mimicking meat — soya chaap, kathal do pyaaza and lauki musallam — fall far short of the diner’s expectations. We are pleased to announce that the long wait is over.

A dear chef friend, forever experimenting, has created a roast crafted out of celeriac (ajwain ki jad) that puts the meaty stuff to shame. We happily share the recipe with our readers.

Ironically, ajwain in its seed form is a widely used ingredient in India, prized for its many time-tested therapeutic properties. It is considered indispensable in fish-based recipes and blends of pickling spices. Its root, resembling a yam, is relished in soups, sauces and preserves in Europe. One wonders why no innovative bawarchi in Awadh ever thought of roasting it!

Slow-roasted celeriac ‘ham’ with barbecue-sriracha glaze

Ingredients

For the roast

Celeriac/ajwain ki jad (wash, trim) 1 (1-1.25 kg)

Olive oil 2 tbsp

Sea salt 1 tsp

Black pepper (crushed) ½ tsp

Smoked paprika 1 tsp

Garlic powder 1 tsp

Thyme 1 tsp

Bay leaf 1

Garlic cloves (lightly crushed) 2

Vegetable stock 500 ml

For the barbecue sriracha & maple glaze

Barbecue sauce 4 tbsp

Sriracha sauce (adjust to pungency) 1½ tbsp

Maple syrup or brown sugar 1½ tbsp

Soy sauce 1 tbsp

Apple cider vinegar 1 tbsp

Smoked paprika 1 tsp

Olive oil 1 tbsp

Method

Peel the celeriac, and shape it into a ham-like dome.

Score lightly in a criss-cross pattern on top (this helps absorption and gives it the classic ham look).

Rub the celeriac with olive oil, salt, pepper, smoked paprika, garlic powder, and thyme.

Heat a heavy pan and sear the celeriac on all sides until lightly golden.

Place the celeriac in a deep roasting tray. Add vegetable stock, bay leaf, and crushed garlic around it (not over).

Cover tightly with foil.

Preheat the oven to 160°C.

Place the celeriac in it and roast for 1 hour and 45 minutes to 2

hours, basting once halfway.

The celeriac should be knife-tender but holding shape.

Prepare the glaze by whisking all glaze ingredients together.

Taste to check the balance of sweet-smoky-spicy.

Remove foil. Brush the roast generously with the glaze.

Increase oven temperature to 200°C.

Roast uncovered for 20-25 minutes, brushing with more glaze every 7-8 minutes until well caramelised and acquires a sticky, lacquered finish.

Rest on the rack for 20 minutes, then carve at the table, slicing neatly with a sharp knife.

— The writer is a food historian

