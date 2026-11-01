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Home / Variety / Food Talk: Heritage cuisine on your plate

Food Talk: Heritage cuisine on your plate

Tangdi, the much-loved Punjabi favourite, meets the Kayastha culinary offering

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Pushpesh Pant
Updated At : 03:07 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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There is something about a chicken’s leg that makes it irresistible. It occupies a special place in the hearts of the people from Punjab. That food and beverage lore of Patiala revolves around ‘a peg of Scotch and a chicken’s leg’. The joys of a tangdi are many — it can be chargrilled in tandoor or draped in a sauce-like spicy gravy.

Gifted Chef Raminder Malhotra, who co-authored ‘Classic Cooking of Punjab’, introduced us to the delectable processed cheese-stuffed bharvan tangdi decades ago, yet the memory still makes us drool.

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It is not as if that murge ki taang is relished only where the tandoor has reached. It finds a place in the murg qorma in Awadh and it is lovingly treated by the Kayasthas in Delhi, Jodhpur and Bhopal.

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Recently, we were given a taste of kaali mirch ka roast chicken created solely with succulent chicken legs by our friend Sanjay Lal, who is a scion of an aristocratic lineage. His ancestors have served with distinction in many a princely court. Now retired, after a dazzling media career, he has become a full-time curator of ‘lost or forgotten’ Kayastha recipes.

He and his gracious wife Kavita have set up a supper club called the Kayasth Kitchen. This ‘Table for Six’ hosts guests thrice a week. Each recipe tells a flavourful tale.

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For us, the kaali mirch roasted tangdi stole the show. Our hosts were generous to share the recipe that appears ‘idiot-proof’ but in fact calls for tender, loving care and great patience.

Only a few ingredients are used to create culinary magic. Do try it as soon as you can now that the compulsory vegetarian fortnight is behind us.

Kaali mirch roasted tangdi

Ingredients

Chicken legs 8

Black peppercorns (freshly ground, coarsely) 1 tbsp

Garlic-ginger paste 1 tbsp

Lemon juice 2 tbsp

Oil/ghee 1/4 cup

Salt To taste

Garnish

Fresh coriander (chopped fine) 1 tsp

Slices of kagazi nimbu 3-4

Method

Trim and wash the chicken legs. Pat dry on paper towels, then score deep cuts (2-3 well spaced)

with a sharp knife on the legs.

Place the chicken legs in a large bowl and sprinkle the pounded black peppercorns, salt and the lemon juice over these to ensure that the chicken legs are well coated with this marinade.

Keep the bowl covered in a cold place, preferably in a refrigerator, overnight or at least for four hours.

Next morning, start the slow cooking on dum. Heat a thick-bottomed sauce pan on the stove. Melt the ghee (or heat the oil) in it. When it reaches smoking point, gently place the

chicken legs in the pan, turning once or twice to seer on high heat to seal in the juices.

Reduce the flame to medium-low and continue stir-frying till the chicken legs are well browned. Sprinkle a teaspoon or two of water to ensure that nothing is burnt or sticks to the bottom.

Cover, reduce the flame to lowest and continue to cook on simmer for about 30 minutes. In between, uncover once or twice and turn the legs over to ensure even cooking and to avoid over-cooking.

Take the pan off the stove just before serving, sprinkle coriander leaves on top after checking seasoning. Serve with slices of lemon.

— The writer is a food historian

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