DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Variety / Food Talk: Our very own finger-lickin’ tales

Food Talk: Our very own finger-lickin’ tales

In the grand Indian kitchen, fingers are more than tools — they’re part of the recipe

article_Author
Pushpesh Pant
Updated At : 05:01 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Laila ki Asli Anguliyaan
Advertisement

Fingers have an intimate relationship with food. Finger-licking goodness is the gold standard of a recipe. For us in India, where fingers are preferred over cutlery, the phrase is even more resonant. Anguliyaan chaat te reh jayenge! is the boastful promise a chef or a host makes introducing a dish especially prepared for the guest. Bhindi is a common vegetable in Hindustan but where it is considered a delicacy, it’s lovingly referred to as ‘Ladies Fingers’. The non-vegetarians drool over ‘fish fingers’ that are culled out of boneless fillets and fried dipped in batter. In days gone by, in Lucknow, the city of nawabs, slim cucumbers were sold by hawkers doing the round of streets attracting would-be customers with the poetic call — ‘Le lo! Le lo! Majnu ki pasliyaan hain, Laila ki anguliyaan hain!’ But we digress!

Advertisement

At a brunch recently, we were served (among many other mouth-watering snacks) what the hostess, consultant chef Gunjan Goela, called “mangodi with a twist” that we think deserves the epithet Laila ki anguliyaan more than the cool cucumbers. Long strips of potatoes were draped in spicy moong dal batter and — hold your breath — air-fried. You can, of course, deep fry these and sprinkle myriad powdered spices and assorted chutneys over them. Our advice is to grab a fistful, forget the guilt and devour the anguliyaan, holding the whole lot in fingers folded in a fist. We have since convinced ourselves that this is a balanced nutritious snack. Proteins, carbs, fat and all the six rasas.

Advertisement

With monsoon in its last phase of receding, you may happily use moong wali anguliyaan instead of pakora or bhajiya.

Advertisement

Laila ki Asli Anguliyaan

 Ingredients
Yellow moong dal (soaked overnight) 1 cup
Green chillies (optional, deseeded, chopped fine) 2
Potatoes (extra large) 350 gm
Ginger paste            1 tsp
Asafoetida                1/4 tsp
Red chilli powder   1/2 tsp
Cumin powder       1/2 tsp
Amchur powder     1/2 tsp
Turmeric powder   1/4 tsp
Black rock salt  A large pinch
Salt    To taste
Oil    For deep frying

Method

Advertisement

Wash well and parboil potatoes with the skin on. Allow to cool. Then cut lengthwise into ‘fingers’, resembling jumbo French fries 5-6 inches long. Keep aside in a pan of water to avoid changing colour.

Drain the dal and grind it coarsely with very little water so the batter is thick. Put the batter in a large bowl and whisk it for 5 minutes until fluffy.

Add finely chopped green chillies (if using), ginger paste, salt and all powdered spices to the batter and mix well. Heat oil in a pan.

At smoking point, reduce the flame to medium high. Dip the potato batons into the batter, ensuring these are coated evenly. Fry in batches, turning once gently, till golden brown.

Remove with slotted spoon and place on kitchen towels. Sprinkle chilli flakes, chaat or tandoori masala and enjoy with green chutney, mustard or kasundhi, mayonnaise, or ketchup!

— The writer is a food historian

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts