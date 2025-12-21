Hilsa with egg bonus

Putul, our friendly neighbourhood fish seller, is a good friend of mine. When I buy fish from her little open-air street-side stall, she ensures that I get the best. So, I was not surprised when the hilsa she sent us some weeks ago was as plump as it was tasty. And the fish-loving side of the family was especially ecstatic when it saw that the hilsa was full of roe (eggs).

Let the world drool over caviar; we have something as good (some would say even better) — and that’s the hilsa roe. The sturgeon fish’s roe has its aficionados, and I enjoy biting into a cracker with a generous dollop of caviar spread over it. But the hilsa roe has its own special taste — one that I have acquired in recent years.

I got introduced to the hilsa roe much before I ate it, and that was through Rex Stout’s Nero Wolfe novels. Wolfe, a food-loving detective, solves crimes — and when he has some free time, eats all kinds of gourmet food. The shad fish, which is the western world’s hilsa, is a favourite, and his cook, Fritz, does extraordinary things to its roe. In one book, he announces lunch with “a sauteed shad roe fresh and hot from the skillet, and the sauce, with chives and chervil and shallots, ready to be poured on”.

At the cost of sounding immodest, I must admit that my first taste of fish egg was the sturgeon roe, or caviar. Back in the 1970s, I had a friend whose father was a senior politician who often travelled to what was then the Soviet Union. He once brought back with him a jar of caviar, which we — a group of forever-hungry friends — finished in no time. It was much later that I learnt that it tastes better on unsalted crackers, topped with a bit of sour cream, or with blinis and chives. We just spooned it from the jar to the mouth. And though I developed a taste for it later, I didn’t like it much as a callow youth: I found it too salty.

I had my first taste of hilsa roe years later, and by then I had eaten — and enjoyed — rahu roe pakoras. For this, rahu eggs are seasoned with red chilli powder, turmeric and salt, and mixed with a paste of ginger-garlic. The mix is whisked well with some besan. We make small balls of this, and then fry them in hot oil. Sometimes, we add very finely diced onions and green chillies to the roe mix. Fish-eating communities also make an interesting gravy dish with roe.

There is a similar recipe for the hilsa roe called dim bhuna. You fry the hilsa roe, and then keep it aside. Fry onions, ginger-garlic paste and tomatoes. Add hot water to the gravy, then add the fritters. But since hilsa eggs are very delicate, you have to be careful when stirring.

Stout writes about several shad roe dishes. If you would like to try out his ‘shad roe aux fines herbes’, you will need 2 tsp of chopped fresh chives, 1 tsp of fresh chervil (or 1/4th tsp dried leaves), 1 tsp of fresh tarragon (or 1/4th tsp dried), 1 tsp minced shallots and salt and pepper. Blanch two pairs of roe in salted water and simmer for about 5 minutes. Drain and separate the pairs. Heat 1/4th cup of butter in a skillet, and add the roe. Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Remove the roe to a heated platter. Add the remaining butter and the herbs to the skillet, and heat for two minutes. Adjust the seasoning, and pour over the roe. Serve immediately.

It’s not easy to get hilsa roe, but if and when you do, fry it after rubbing the roe with salt, red chilli powder and turmeric powder. If you have visitors over, surprise them with fish roe fritters. Mark my words; they’ll be a roe-ring success.

Hilsa roe fritters

Ingredients

Hilsa fish roe 200 gm

Turmeric ¼ tsp

Red chilli powder ¼ tsp

Green chillies (chopped) 1 tsp

Onion (chopped) 1 tbsp

Besan 1 tbsp

Salt To taste

Mustard oil For frying

Method

There are two ways of frying hilsa fish roe. The simple way is to marinate the fish with turmeric, salt and a bit of red chilli powder. In a kadahi, heat mustard oil. Fry the roe.

The other method is a bit elaborate. Place the roe in a bowl. Gently mix the roe with salt, turmeric, red chilli powder, green chillies and onion. Add besan and mix. The consistency should be thick. Heat mustard oil in a kadahi or a deep non-stick pan. Once the oil starts to smoke, put small dollops of the roe mix in it, one by one. Deep fry till they are golden brown. Serve hot.

— The writer is a food critic