Humour as refuge in ‘Rebel English Academy’

What do you get when you put together the hanging of a leader that changed the course of history, a woman on the run with a gun, a rebel who teaches English out of a mosque and a field agent who is in disgrace? Mohammed Hanif’s new book ‘Rebel English Academy’, a sure- shot hit. Written by an acclaimed author-journalist with a deadpan expression and wit that crackles with life, the summer’s hottest item has just hit the bookshelves.

Advertisement

Hanif has gone back to the hanging of Zulfikar Bhutto — a defining moment in Pakistan politics in 1979. “An imam was hauled up from his small room and ordered to get ready to lead the funeral prayers of a very important man. One of the world’s sturdiest planes, a C-130, was on standby at the Rawalpindi airbase to ferry the body to the man’s village. A military truck, followed by six machine gun-mounted jeeps, made its way to the airport with some sleepy, some alert soldiers, their commanders wondering why a dead man needed so much protection,” he writes. “Elite stay elite even in their death,” Hanif notes.

Advertisement

The country is under martial law. Even juice stalls are shut, as “if people were going to stop drinking carrot juice in grief”.

Advertisement

This world is not a Chekhov story, he writes. But it is in his OK Town where nothing is alright. So, it is absurd, as life in Punjab can be. Littered with punchlines and a memorable cast of characters, the book is political. This is not a monochrome universe, even if it has grim shades of grey.

Baghi — a pen name — is gay and the revolutions he hatched have turned to dust. But he is “good at something”. Hence, the Rebel English Academy. Baghi can get a man who “couldn’t call his cow a cow in English to be able to write an essay that would get him passing grade in English; in another three months, he might get a clerk’s job, six months a recruitment in the police and become an official torturer”.

Advertisement

When Sabiha, who is fleeing with a packed sports bag, a pistol and a secret — from her husband who made potions — arrives at his academy, he is sure that she will bring ruin. And she does.

There are people who have immolated themselves for Bhutto, suspected to be jiyalas. Gul needs to quash the rumours as much as possible to save himself from not marrying his Commanding Officer’s daughter. A man who firmly believes that general knowledge turns women on. Even bits from the Guinness World Records would help. Gul dreams of Indira Gandhi and sorting her out for good — and his name being on the lips of the American President.

Then there is Molly, the maulvi friend in the mosque that Baghi lives in. More a storyteller, Molly is no different from the man at the corner who sells dreams of perpetual erection, he writes. “Molly sells eternal salvation.” A chain of events is set off — inevitable with a guaranteed no rainbow-tinted ending that brings their worlds to collide.

Sabiha, the heart of the book, is unforgettable. Baghi instructs her to write essays like she is “witness to history”. She does as she chronicles her own history in essays titled Cow, Mother, etc. Achingly sad, Sabiha gets lodged firmly in your head as she describes her inner world.

Hanif has taken on the two powerful institutions in Pakistan — the military, as well as religion. “They say you are called Baghi because you say there is no Allah,” Sabiha tells Baghi when she appears in his academy. “Why don’t you go ask Him if He exists? I am here to teach you the Queen’s English. I hate her but at least I know that she exists,” Baghi responds. That’s Hanif, not performative and wonderfully rebellious.

There is nothing funny in what unfolds. Yet in this dark, comic world, his humour is resilient, defiant, weapon, balm and survival.

It also hints at the quality of what it is to be alive — in bleakness, especially in bleakness. Written in English, it has the earthiness of Punjabi. Hanif is irreverent, irrepressible, incorrigible and brave.

It is also possibly his most fiercely feminist novel. “From time immemorial, men have endeavoured to entice women with the promise of sweet,” writes Sabiha, as she pens her homework essay. “They have historic and unshakeable faith that if a woman accepts a gift of sweetmeats from them, she is accepting their whole persona, even the parts that are most undesirable, persona that everyone knows is non grata.”

‘Rebel English Academy’ is very much in the same vein as the rage-filled dark television satire ‘Chudails’, starring Nimra Barucha, Hanif’s wife.

It is Sabiha who leaves from OK Town — not only a victim, but a survivor, and a teller of stories.

At a time when timelines are clogged with drones, blasts and bombardment, ‘English Rebel Academy’ is proof that humour is refuge, and when it is dark, it is also the only light to cling on to — to refuse to accept defeat.

— The writer is a literary critic