Indian novel and the making of a nation

As new ideas swept through the subcontinent during the Indian Renaissance of the 19th century, new ways of imagining our social and political future laid hold of the Indian intelligentsia, most prominently in Bengal, but also in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

The literary genre of novel was arguably the most conspicuous marker of this revitalisation of imagination — visible across regions and languages. Bangla was the first Indian language that produced a novel in as early as 1852, followed by Marathi in 1857, Urdu in 1869 and Malayalam in 1889.

In Punjab, ‘Jyotiruday’, a novel by an anonymous author, was seen in 1882, and by 1898, Bhai Vir Singh formally established the genre with the publication of ‘Sundari’. Punjab also has the distinction of producing in 1877 the first Hindi novel, ‘Bhagyavati’, by Pt Shraddha Ram Phillauri. Such proliferation of novels across the length and breadth of the subcontinent, and the kind of popularity they enjoyed signified a new chapter in the cultural conversations that began to happen within and across many Indian languages.

It also denoted the emergence of a new kind of author in India who not only wanted to entertain his readership, but was determined to confront his society’s ills. Notwithstanding their different linguistic, regional and social backgrounds, all the pioneering novelists in India seemed to have one common goal — social reform.

The Indian Renaissance, in fact, was of the Reformation kind. The names and records of some of those early idealist pioneers often fade away from public memory, but thankfully some of their works survive and confront our literary amnesia. One such book is ‘Prathapa Mudaliar Charithram’ (The Life and Times of Pratapa Mudaliar) by Samuel Vedanayagam Pillai, who was born exactly 200 years ago on October 11, 1826. The Tamil original has been in print for over a century.

In 2005, the first English translation was brought out by Katha. Another English translation came out in 2016. While the former comes with an erudite afterword by a leading scholar of Tamil literature, the latter includes the original preface to the novel, written by the author — not in Tamil but in English. This is an unthinkable anomaly for our times. One cannot mix English and the regional language anymore. Back then, it seemed like a norm. For instance, Jyotiba Phule in Maharashtra had written an English preface to his Marathi polemic ‘Ghulamgiri’ (1873) and O Chandhu Menon, the author of the first Malayalam novel ‘Indulekha’, would do the same in 1889.

Whatever else may have encouraged this practice, the fact is that our 19th-century authors-intellectuals had their feet firmly planted in two or three diverse literary and intellectual traditions.

Vedanayagam Pillai, the son of a village landowner, studied in a Tamil-medium school in his village till he was about 10.

It was the prospect of finding employment with the British that took him to Tiruchirappalli to receive English education. He would further add Sanskrit, French and Latin in his arsenal. His felicity with languages brought him the opportunity to work in courts of the East India Company. He began as a translator of legal documents from Tamil into English, and eventually rose to become the District Munsiff of Mayuram.

His linguistic skills and work ethic was amply praised by his superiors, and he was credited with enriching Tamil language “by coining new legal terms”. His lasting legacy, however, is due to his literary works.

Starting off as a poet, Vedanayagam Pillai wrote several volumes of didactic verse. The rational and reformist spirit of the age meanwhile drove him towards prose, and he exploited its potential to the full in his first novel. ‘Prathapa Mudaliar Chartiram’ was an experiment in prose that grew out of the poet’s conviction that his abstract moral principles must be animated and illustrated.

Even at that early stage when novel writing was not so common in India and there were not many models to look up to, Vedanayagam was guided by his moral compass to envision a better society with uplifting human relationships.

The Indian writer at the cusp of modernism was a reformer in the Renaissance mould. The episodic novel, for instance, looks sympathetically at the human foibles and weaknesses but is scathing in its attack on institutional corruption. A thief, for example, at one point in the novel says: “Judges and other officials are paid good salaries so that they are not tempted to accept other gratification. Even so, they take bribes from both parties to the disputes and decide cases, favouring neither… We venture out to thieve only on dark, new moon nights. But they proceed with their burglaries through night and day. Are our activities comparable?” The charge is as relevant today as it was a century and a half ago.

The particular chapter goes on to lay bare corrupt practices among traders, landowners and even administrators of religious places: “I have so far discussed only the position of thieves who steal the possessions of men. There are many others who steal the wealth of god. There are the thefts of the administrators and officials in charge of places of worship and charitable institutions, carried out from day to day.”

The novel, however, is not merely a chronicle of all that is wrong with the society. The author is also a visionary who finds potential for redemption of the society, specifically through the wisdom and courageous moral actions of empowered Indian women.

Pratapa Mudaliar is not quite the hero of the novel. The honour belongs to his wife Gnanambal and his mother, Sundari anni. Their accomplishments are too many to recount. At the end, the narrator informs us: “The name and fame of my mother and Gnanambal spread far and wide and even reached Britain and the Queen graciously honoured them with the title of Royal Ladies and also endowed many jagirs.”

The wide-ranging intellectual curiosity of the author, in fact, leaves nothing beyond the reach of his probing mind. He attacks superstitions, castigates aping of the West, questions mindless traditional practices and advocates reform while “scrupulously abstain[ing] from everything likely to offend the religious feelings of any class of men”.

With self-deprecating humour and widest-possible human sympathies, Vedanayagam Pillai emerges as a truly humane and liberal artist that the emerging Tamil, nay Indian nation, required.

In our present age of moral conundrums, a fresh engagement with the mental and spiritual world of our reformist forbears will perhaps help us better comprehend our current crises, because the roots of our nation’s freedom lie in the impulse of social reform that moved writers like Samuel Vedanayagam Pillai.

— The writer teaches in Prayagraj