Jogen Chowdhury: An artist for change

Jogen Chowdhury, who passed away recently after a long fight with cancer, was a preeminent painter of his generation, a teacher and an institution builder. He was born in 1939 into a zamindar family in Faridpur, now in Bangladesh. Forced to flee to Calcutta after Partition, the family was displaced and broken, and he fell from an existence of rural comfort to a penurious life in a refugee colony. It was traumatic, but inspired by the communists, of whom his brother was one, it led him to social and political activities as well as poetry rather than despair.

Jogen went to Calcutta Art College in 1955, which was not entirely surprising as his parents were amateur artists. His art school works are marked, both in subject matter and in execution, by refugee life. After leaving college, he began to look at suffering and its perpetrator together. And his work took an independent, formal expression now intertwined with the sensual. This led to a mixing of the sensual with the dystopian that runs through his entire oeuvre in diverse forms.

In 1965, he went to Paris on a scholarship. “At that time, it was like going to the moon,” he later remarked. Drowned in a flood of modern art, he was swept off his feet for a while, but it also made him more self-reflective and eventually led him to find his own path as an artist. This happened when he returned and worked at the Weavers Service Centre in Madras.

Here, he developed the visual language and technique that have come to define him. It is often described as cross-hatching, but it has little in common with the rigid crisscrossing associated with the technique. If anything, it harks back to the fluid meandering stitches of the intricate embroidery and to the alpona made by women in rural Bengal, including his mother.

Advertisement

In Madras, he withdrew into himself, and childhood memories of life in faraway rural Bengal resurfaced in his paintings alongside displaced everyday objects. Images of this phase, such as a creeper curling around a cup placed on tumulus drapery with a flower hanging over it or a half-breast-half-fruit form with a slippery eel floating against a black screen, evoke disquieting dreams. Many of them belong to a series he called ‘Reminiscences of a Dream’.

He was appointed Keeper of Art at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and moved to Delhi in 1973. But the conjoining of grace and knottiness, of eros and distortion, that suggests a hypnotic focus on details continued in his paintings.

Working at Rashtrapati Bhavan allowed him to observe several politicians up close. With this, his exploration of his inner world through dream-like images gave way to figures viewed through the dual lenses of empathy and satire. The twirl of a finger, a puckered face or breast, a huge bolster or pumpkin filling the frame, an ill-fitting Gandhi topi sitting askew on a large head, not only looked funny but also became, in his hands, subversive suggestions of evil and moral corruption.

After spending nearly 15 years in Delhi, Jogen Chowdhury moved to Santiniketan and his art took a new turn. From the political and predominantly single-figure iconicity, he turned to exploring human relationships and life’s drama through figures of a man and woman in complex situations.

Advertisement

In them, he probed the social world around him, especially the middle class, unravelling their social role-play and half-suppressed desires through gestures, postures and codes of dress and undress.

Compared to his Delhi paintings, the figural distortions in them are subtler, their eroticism more palpable, and an undercurrent of empathy and tragedy runs through them. Post-2012, the political re-entered his art, now not in the form of satire but as scars left on the body by political violence.

Jogen’s technique appeared simple and remained largely unchanged, but it was subtle and unique. It allowed him to combine the decorative with the expressive and move from the personal to the social and the political, with the power to evoke, suggest, tease and decry in equal measure. It defined his personality. Later, he would develop a freer, broader drawing with a loaded brush that looked even more deceptively effortless and indolent, but was the result of years of work and observation. Besides being a painter, he was a mentor, an organiser, and a man who wanted to create institutions for change, especially in his native Bengal.

That was one of the reasons for leaving Delhi and taking up a teaching position in Santiniketan, at the institution founded by Tagore, an artist and an institution builder who was Jogen’s inspiration from his refugee days. As a teacher, he inspired and mentored scores of students, helping them both academically and otherwise.

He also wanted to invigorate the art scene and worked more towards it, taking voluntary retirement from teaching after a decade and a half. Working closely with younger colleagues, he founded the Santiniketan Centre for Visual Art and Design, which has exhibition halls and offers studio facilities for young art graduates. He single-handedly built up a similar space in Kolkata called Charubasona, where he organised exhibitions and lectures.

A Left fellow traveller for many years, he even joined the Trinamool Congress, hoping to use his place in the party to bring about changes in art education, especially at the school level. It was a project close to his heart, and he spent a lot of time researching it and formulating a proposal. The party made him a Rajya Sabha member but paid little heed to his ideas about art education. To the consternation of many of us, he did all this at considerable cost to his creative work.

But Jogen was an artist with a deep sense of social commitment. He did not want his humanity to be confined to his art; he wanted to put it to constructive work, and strove for it with unfailing grace and optimism till the end. He leaves behind a legacy difficult to equal.

— The writer is an art historian, art critic, curator and teacher