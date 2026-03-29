Kinnaur’s Raulane festival: When the sacred turns spectacle

Suneel Negi

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High in the trans-Himalayan district of Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh, the village of Kalpa looks out upon the majestic Kinner Kailash range. For centuries, it has also looked inward — towards its own traditions, beliefs and rhythms of community life. Among these, the Raulane festival, observed during Faguli, remains one of the most distinctive expressions of a living cultural ethos.

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Raulane is not merely a performance; it is a ritualised dialogue between the people and their sacred landscape. Through the characters of Raula and Raulane, villagers symbolically invoke the Saunis — spiritual entities believed to inhabit the surrounding mountains. Music, movement and costume come together to create a sacred theatre where faith is not displayed, but experienced.

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There is also an element of quiet mystery. The Raulane, resplendent in elaborate attire and traditional jewellery, is portrayed by a young man whose identity remains concealed. The preparation — meticulously carried out by local women — underscores a deeper truth: that such traditions survive not through spectacle, but shared ownership and participation. This year, however, the festival told a more complex story.

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Observed from March 5-10, Raulane drew an unprecedented number of visitors. Tourists, travel bloggers and social media influencers arrived in large numbers, many drawn by viral images and reels that have, over the past year, propelled this remote cultural practice into the digital spotlight.

At one level, this visibility is welcome. For long, many such traditions have remained confined to geographical margins. Social media, in this sense, has democratised cultural access. Yet, the events on the ground this year suggest that visibility, when not accompanied by sensitivity, can become intrusive.

The narrow temple precincts of Kalpa struggled to hold the surge of visitors. The festival, traditionally intimate in scale, appeared at moments to be overtaken by the crowd. Drones hovered overhead, documenting the event from above, while on the ground, individuals jostled for vantage points. In the process, something less tangible — but far more significant — seemed to recede: the quiet dignity of the tradition itself.

What was perhaps most telling was the discomfort among locals. Women assisting the performers, integral to the ritual process, were seen struggling to find space. For a community that has nurtured this tradition over generations, such displacement is not merely logistical — it is symbolic. There is, therefore, a larger question that Raulane compels us to confront: When does cultural documentation begin to distort the very culture it seeks to showcase?

The answer does not lie in rejecting visibility. Nor does it lie in romanticising isolation. Rather, it lies in acknowledging that not all cultural spaces are meant to function as open-ended spectacles. Some demand a measure of restraint — of both presence and portrayal.

Equally concerning is the emerging tendency among sections of content creators to prioritise virality over veracity. In simplifying or sensationalising elements of the festival, they risk reducing a layered cultural expression into consumable fragments. What is lost in the process is not just nuance, but authenticity.

If Raulane is to endure in its true form, a framework of shared responsibility must evolve. The local administration may need to consider basic crowd regulation and guidelines on the use of drones. Visitors must approach such spaces not as consumers of content, but as participants in a cultural experience that predates them. And those documenting it bear an added responsibility — to represent, not reinterpret, the tradition.

The story of Raulane is not unique. Across the Himalayas and beyond, many local traditions are encountering similar pressures as they enter the digital mainstream. The challenge, therefore, is not to resist change, but to shape it with care. For, in the end, Raulane is more than an event — it is an inheritance. Its value lies not in how widely it is seen, but in how faithfully it is preserved.

— The writer is Additional SP, Shimla